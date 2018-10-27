4 Jaguars Players Detained After London Nightclub Incident Involving Unpaid Bill

The Jacksonville Jaguars logo on a directional sign at EverBank Field before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were detained at a London nightclub early Saturday morning because of a dispute over the bill.

According to Mike Sullivan of The Sun, the players ran up a £50,000 bar tab and attempted to leave London Reign Showclub without paying.

The players were confronted by security and then taken into custody by police. They were released after reportedly being in custody for nine hours.

Per Brent Martineau of CBS47, the Jaguars confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, "We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally."

The Jaguars are in London to face the Philadelphia Eagles at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The names of the four Jaguars players who were detained have not been released.

The Jags have played a home game in London every year since 2013, and they are looking to break a slide that has seen them lose three consecutive games.

At 3-4, the Jaguars are tied for second in the AFC South after going all the way to the AFC Championship Game last season.

On Sunday, Jacksonville will face a desperate Eagles team that is also 3-4 and has lost three of its past four outings.

