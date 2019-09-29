Odell Beckham, Seals-Jones, Browns Fantasy Outlook After Jarvis Landry Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

With three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry dealing with a concussion suffered Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, per Jake Trotter of ESPN, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will have to hope the rest of the receiving corps is ready to step up.

Many fantasy football owners share the same sentiment.

Entering this season, Landry had put up 750-plus yards in each of his first four seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, including a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns. He continued to be the go-to guy following a trade to Cleveland, hauling in 81 passes for 976 yards and four touchdowns in his first year with the team.

He's also coming off his best performance of the year with eight catches for 167 yards against the Ravens.

In other words, losing Landry will be a big blow to the Browns offense—though there are still enough playmakers available to help move the football.

Namely Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham arrived in Cleveland having posted four 1,000-yard seasons in five seasons with the New York Giants, with the lone exception coming in 2017 when an ankle injury limited him to just four games. He put up those numbers in spite of being the sole focus of opposing defenses.

As Pro Football Focus noted, Beckham has been especially dangerous on slant routes:

Not only that, but there are few better at avoiding tackles:

With Landry hobbled, expect Beckham to become an even bigger part of the Browns' offense.

Antonio Callaway could also be on fantasy owner's radars as he returns from his four-game suspension. The young receiver had 586 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and could be ready for big games once again.

With Beckham forcing defenses to focus on the outside, look for Callaway to have some room to work with in the middle of the field. With more targets available, he will be an even more valuable fantasy option at receiver moving forward.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's running backs will have the opportunity to become more involved in the passing game. Nick Chubb saw a limited amount of targets (29) last year as he turned into the workhorse back on the ground as a rookie.



There's no denying the Browns will need players to step up if Landry misses time. Ricky Seals-Jones could be an interesting streaming play at tight end after putting up 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

It's probably fair to be a little skeptical, though. Seals-Jones had just one reception this season before this week.