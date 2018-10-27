La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 10 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid moved to the top of La Liga's table on Saturday after a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Goals from defenders Diego Godin and Filipe Luis secured the points for Diego Simeone's side, who have knocked Barcelona off top spot. The champions play Real Madrid on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Saturday was also a good day for Celta Vigo, who thumped Eibar 4-0. Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas netted a hat-trick for the Galicians.

Girona and Levante were also winners on Saturday, while Athletic Bilbao and Valencia played out a goalless draw at San Mames.

La Liga Scores

Girona 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Valencia

Celta Vigo 4-0 Eibar

Levante 2-0 Leganes

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad

La Liga Standings

(Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Atletico Madrid 10, +7, 19

2. Barcelona 9, +12, 18

3. Espanyol 10, +6, 18

4. Alaves 9, +4, 17

5. Sevilla 9, +8, 16

6. Real Valladolid 10, +2, 16

7. Levante 10, +1, 16

8. Real Madrid 9, +4, 14

9. Celta Vigo 10, +4, 13

10. Girona 10, -2, 13

11. Getafe 9, 0, 12

12. Real Sociedad 10, -1, 12

13. Real Betis 9, -2, 12

14. Valencia 10, -1, 11

15. Eibar 10, -7, 11

16. Athletic Bilbao 10, -4, 10

17. Villarreal 9, -1, 9

18. Leganes 10, -7, 8

19. Rayo Vallecano 10, -10, 6

20. Huesca 9, -13, 5

Saturday Recap

Atletico bounced back from their 4-0 UEFA Champions League hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund with an important win over Sociedad.

The hosts took a while to get going, but they went ahead just before half-time when Angel Correa's infield pass took a deflection off Raul Navas and fell to Godin to fire home a low strike.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted it was an unusual route to goal for the Uruguayan:

Atletico got lucky early in the second half when Stefan Savic escaped a red card for a high challenge on Luca Sangalli.

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne felt it was dangerous play:

The hosts then doubled their lead after 60 minutes. Saul Niguez found Luis in the penalty area, and he cut inside and curled a superb finish into the top corner.

It was a deserved win for Atletico, who were rarely tested by Sociedad despite not being at their best.

At Balaidos earlier in the day, Celta ended a run of five La Liga games without a win.

Aspas curled home the opening goal after just five minutes. His second arrived just after the half-hour mark when he lobbed goalkeeper Asier Riesgo to put Celta in command.

Midfielder Brais Mendez made it 3-0 after just 10 minutes of the second half, finishing off a fine team move with a fierce shot from the edge of the area.

Aspas completed his hat-trick late on with his eighth La Liga goal of the season.

Football writer Alexandra Jonson highlighted Aspas' importance to Celta:

It was a much-needed win for Celta and moves them into the top half of the table. Eibar had their chances but simply could not find a way past Sergio Alvarez in the Celta goal.

Levante are into seventh after their win over Leganes. Roger Marti continued his fine goalscoring form by rolling home the opener for his sixth goal in eight games.

The hosts had to wait until the 90th minute to make the game safe. Jose Luis Morales picked out Ruben Rochina on the edge of the box, and he took a clever touch before firing home a low shot.

Opta highlighted their record under manager Paco Lopez:

Levante have now won four games in a row and are just three points behind leaders Atletico.