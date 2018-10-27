Ian Kinsler Feels 'Terrible' About Error in World Series; 'Tough to Swallow'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After the Boston Red Sox's 3-2 loss in 18 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler was despondent following his costly error.

Speaking to reporters (h/t Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports), Kinsler noted how dejected he felt after an errant throw allowed the Dodgers to tie the game in the bottom of the 13th.

"I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win," Kinsler said. "I feel terrible. I feel terrible for Nate [Eovaldi]. I feel like I let the team down right there."

Boston took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 13th when Brock Holt scored on a throwing error by Los Angeles pitcher Scott Alexander.

With the Dodgers down to their final out in the bottom half of the inning, Kinsler lost his footing as he corralled a grounder from Yasiel Puig and rushed a throw in an attempt to get the out:

Kinsler's error allowed Max Muncy to score from second base. Muncy later ended the game with a walk-off homer against Eovaldi—who entered in the 12th—in the bottom of the 18th.

Via WEEI's Rob Bradford, Kinsler said:

"I lost my footing a little bit, but right there I was trying to keep the ball in with a guy on second base, try not to let that ball go up the middle. I over-ran it a little bit and then when I planted to turn to throw, the turf kind of gave way in the act of throwing and just sailed it wide. I just had the last out in my glove and couldn't get it over there. It was tough to swallow."

Bradford noted Kinsler apologized to Eovaldi, who told Kinsler he had nothing to apologize for.

"We're a team. I know you got my back, and I've got his, and it's a team effort; it's not just one guy," Eovaldi said.

Kinsler and the Red Sox will look for redemption and to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.