Former England Manager Glenn Hoddle Hospitalized, Taken 'Seriously Ill'October 27, 2018
Glenn Hoddle has been taken to hospital after falling ill at the BT Sport Studio ahead of the channel's broadcast of the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Ham United on Saturday.
Former England team-mate Gary Lineker reacted to the news:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn.
The former England, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager turned 61 on Saturday and was scheduled to work as a pundit for BT Sport on the game. Colleague Jake Humphrey offered his support:
Jake Humphrey @mrjakehumphrey
Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning. For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength ❤️
BT Sport's Score has been cancelled while people wait on news of Hoddle's condition, according to BBC Sport.
Ex-Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton, who also works as a pundit for BT Sport and the BBC, was one of many others to offer their hopes for a speedy recovery:
Hoddle managed England to qualification for the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Despite defeat to Argentina on penalties in the last 16, Hoddle's spell was highlighted by some enterprising football.
Yet it wasn't without controversy, ending shortly after an interview with Matt Dickinson of The Times in which Hoddle suggested disabled people were being punished for sins from a former life.
Hoddle initially said his remarks were misinterpreted, but he was sacked as manager of the national team a few days later in February 1999. He later apologized for the comments.
A cultured playmaker during his playing days, he won a pair of FA Cups and the UEFA Cup with Spurs and lifted a Ligue 1 title under Arsene Wenger at AS Monaco. His first major foray into management saw him take Swindon Town into the Premier League as player-manager.
He adopted the same role at Chelsea, taking the Blues to the 1994 FA Cup final, where they were beaten 4-0 by double winners Manchester United. Spells in charge at Tottenham, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers followed his England tenure.
