Antonio Callaway Reportedly Cited for Speeding on Way to Game vs. Chargers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway received a citation driving to FirstEnergy Stadium for his Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Per TMZ Sports, Callaway was cited by police in Strongsville, Ohio, on Oct. 14 around 7:30 a.m. for going 58 in a 35 mph zone.

This marks the second time in two months Callaway has been pulled over by police.

In August, TMZ noted cops found marijuana, gun parts and ammunition after searching Callaway's car during a routine traffic stop. He was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Florida in April, Callaway has appeared in each of Cleveland's first seven games. The 21-year-old ranks fourth on the team with 200 receiving yards and caught his first touchdown in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.