Antonio Callaway Reportedly Cited for Speeding on Way to Game vs. Chargers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 27, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Antonio Callaway #11 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway received a citation driving to FirstEnergy Stadium for his Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Per TMZ Sports, Callaway was cited by police in Strongsville, Ohio, on Oct. 14 around 7:30 a.m. for going 58 in a 35 mph zone. 

This marks the second time in two months Callaway has been pulled over by police. 

In August, TMZ noted cops found marijuana, gun parts and ammunition after searching Callaway's car during a routine traffic stop. He was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. 

A fourth-round draft pick out of Florida in April, Callaway has appeared in each of Cleveland's first seven games. The 21-year-old ranks fourth on the team with 200 receiving yards and caught his first touchdown in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints

