NBA Players Dish on Unwritten Rules, Including Not Wearing a Rival's Shoe

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With virtually every sport having a set of unwritten rules, NBA players have provided behind-the-scenes details about some they've learned after entering the league.

Per NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, one of the biggest unwritten rules in basketball is not wearing the signature shoe of an opponent.

"If you're playing against someone who has their own signature shoes, you can't wear them," Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal told Hughes.

Hughes noted several NBA players like wearing Paul George's Nike sneakers during the season, but they are crossing a line if they wear them in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I didn't know that was a rule," Wizards rookie Troy Brown Jr. said. "I kind of have my own swag, anyway. I wouldn't want to do that."

The good news is one of the most popular shoes among players last season were Kobe Bryant's Nike ADs Per BallerShoesDB.com, 47 players wore that particular sneaker during the 2017-18 season, tied for most in the NBA with the Nike Hyperdunk 2017.

If there are sneaker rules related to retired players and their former team(s), Hughes didn't mention them.

Bryant spent his entire career with one team, so it would at least make things easier on players who wear his shoes to find a different pair on days when they see the Los Angeles Lakers on their schedule.

Hughes shared a list of 10 unwritten rules, including not wearing an opponent's sneakers during games. Some of them would seem to be obvious, but Wizards forward Markieff Morris noted that isn't always the case:

"Not wanting to shower, that s--t happens a lot. I had an incident when I was in Phoenix with a rookie who said 'I don't use deodorant.' I was like 'whoa, whoa, whoa; what the f--k do you mean you don't use deodorant?'

"You've gotta respect other players. Hygiene is one of the most important things in our profession. It's uncomfortable guarding somebody that stinks. That's why I had to explain him 'like, bro, you smell so it's uncomfortable for us to be around you smelling like that.'"

One less obvious rule is following the dress code, not just the one mandated by the NBA for players.

Hughes said one Wizards veteran had to pull aside a young player to let him know that walking from his locker to the shower without any clothes on is improper etiquette.

The NBA's dress code has gone through an evolution since former commissioner David Stern first implemented a rule prior to the 2005-06 season. Players are still required to dress in a business casual suit and tie while on the bench during games they don't play, but they have more freedom coming to the arena.

After all, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard showed up to Monday's game against the Wizards dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Rookies essentially act as servants to veterans, including bringing them towels after practices and bringing food for the trip during road games. First-year players also have to wait for veterans to use the showers first.

"You never want to get into the showers first. That's a rookie rule. You've gotta be putting up extra shots," Wizards forward Jason Smith said. "You don't want to be the first one out of the gym because then everybody thinks 'oh, he has it easy' and then you're a target after that."

There are also more logical rules, such as keeping conversations in the locker room behind closed doors, not using recording devices when teammates or coaches are talking about personal information and being courteous to the various people in the locker room, such as massage therapists, equipment managers and public relations officials.

Even though there isn't any official punishment that will be handed down if these rules are broken, it can lead to humiliating consequences for the offending party.

Beal noted Wizards All-Star John Wall will make sure someone knows when they messed up. Players will also utilize social media by having the person in violation of any unwritten rule do something embarrassing that will be posted on sites like Twitter and Instagram.

The best way for NBA players to avoid any potentially humiliating and embarrassing situation is listening to what veterans say, keeping yourself showered after games and practices and being extra careful about the shoes you wear.