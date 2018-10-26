Red Sox vs. Dodgers World Series MVP Odds: JD Martinez, Mookie Betts Favored

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As the Boston Red Sox have jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts have emerged as the favorites to take home the Fall Classic's MVP honors.

Martinez and Betts lead the field, with Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi following closely behind, per OddsShark:

No real surprises there.

Betts has helped set the table for Martinez and Co. The Boston leadoff hitter is 4-for-8 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and three runs scored.

Hitting at the top of the lineup means his focus is on getting on base rather than power numbers—and he has proven very valuable in that regard thus far.

Martinez has been showing he is worth every penny of the five-year, $110 million contract he signed last offseason by following up a spectacular regular season with a strong start to the World Series. Through the first two games, the slugger is 3-for-7 with one walk, four RBI and a double.

His series has been highlighted by a clutch go-ahead hit in Game 2:

It's important to note that Martinez is currently dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Game 1. Per ESPN, Boston skipper Alex Cora would not commit to Martinez being in the lineup on Friday. Then again, losing the designated hitter could also affect the World Series MVP chase. Betts may shift to the infield and play second base to clear room in the outfield for Martinez if the slugger is healthy.

Both Martinez (.330 average, 43 home runs and 130 RBI) and Betts (.346 average, .438 on-base percentage, 32 home runs and 80 RBI) are in the mix for the American League MVP award this season as well.

Benintendi has gone 4-for-8 with one walk, one double and one RBI (and an impressive catch) through the first two games, and 2018 ALCS MVP Jackie Bradley Jr. has been unable to carry over his momentum from the previous series, going just 1-for-7 against Los Angeles so far.

David Price (+1500) comes in at fifth after throwing six innings of three-hit, shutout baseball in a 4-2 victory in Game 2.

Entering the 2018 postseason, he faced long odds to be considered for the award, given his teams lost each of his first 10 career postseason starts. However, he is 2-0 in his last three starts this postseason, with Boston winning all three games.

There are six Red Sox players on the list before the first Dodger shows up, with Manny Machado coming in at +2500. The midseason acquisition is just 2-for-7 in the series, but he leads Los Angeles with three RBI.

Los Angeles first baseman David Freese was named the 2011 World Series MVP after playing the role of hero for the St. Louis Cardinals. He has once again shown up on baseball's biggest stage, leading his team with a .600 average (3-for-5).

Of course, a series never truly gets underway until the road team wins a game. Boston successfully protected home-field advantage at Fenway Park, and now, the series shifts to Dodger Stadium. That means the pursuit of the World Series and of the MVP award will be taken up a notch.