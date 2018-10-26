Mets Rumors: Brodie Van Wagenen, Chaim Bloom Top Candidates for GM Job

Associated Press

As the New York Mets look for their next general manager, they have narrowed the search down to two candidates: agent Brodie Van Wagenen and Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom.

Per Andy Martino of SNY.tv, Van Wagenen is in "very strong position" to win the job, but Bloom remains in the running. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also noted that his "sense" is the Mets will go with Van Wagenen.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com recently broke down the list of finalists:

Longtime MLB general manager Doug Melvin was eliminated from the race Thursday, according to Newsday's Tim Healey, making it a two-person field.

While other candidates have experience working in front offices around baseball, Van Wagenen is the co-head of the baseball division at CAA Sports. He represents high-profile Mets such as Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier.

New York may view the 44-year-old Van Wagenen as a qualified candidate, but others believe including an agent in the process could create a conflict of interest.

Agent Scott Boras told Mike Puma of the New York Post earlier this week he has previously passed up opportunities to avoid any potential issues:

"The Boras Corporation stands for a total commitment to players, and while I have been offered many opportunities with teams, I would never violate the trust that I have with any player, and that is very important to what I do. I am an attorney, and I want [players] to tell me everything, and a lot of these things are confidential, they are personal, and if I went to work for a different employer, I would have to divulge all that information because I have to do my job for that other employer I made a commitment to."

Van Wagenen downplayed any concerns, per Puma:

"In my role as an agent, my solution is to create opportunities for players to be successful both on and off the field. By creating partnerships between players and teams, the interests of all parties can be aligned. If the players are able to reach their peak potential, the fans will be rewarded with a competitive team that can contend for championships year in and year out. The clubs benefit with compelling, sustainable and profitable entertainment franchises; and the players are rewarded with a platform to realize their childhood dreams while receiving compensation consistent with their tremendous talents.

"My conversations with the Mets continue to be organic. I believe baseball is better when the Mets are competitive and successful. That success is better for the fans, players and the economy of the sport. As Jeff and Fred [Wilpon] continue their search for a new head of baseball operations, the players, fans and entire organization will be motivated to have a leader with the skills and commitment to win. If the Wilpons believe I am that person, we will have that conversation."

According to USA Today's Gabe Lacques, Van Wagenen raised the question of collusion by teams last offseason and threatened a player boycott of spring training.

Meanwhile, there are no such concerns with Bloom. The 35-year-old has spent the last 14 years within the Tampa Bay Rays organization, working his way from intern to senior vice president of baseball operations. His most recent roles included being involved in player development, scouting and trade negotiations, according to the Rays' official website.



A decision is not expected until Monday at the earliest.