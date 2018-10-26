Tyson Fury Invites Donald Trump to His Fight vs. Deontay Wilder

John McCoy/Getty Images

When Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 1, he is hoping for a star-studded turnout.

Most notably, President Donald Trump.

TMZ Sports recently caught up to Fury in Los Angeles, and when asked what celebrity he'd like to send a personal invite to, the British boxer shot for the stars:

"President Trump, I invite you to come down and see the biggest heavyweight fight in the last three decades," Fury told TMZ Sports.

When told Trump was "controversial" and could create a security concern, the 30-year-old boxer acknowledged that he was a fan of the President.

"He is [controversial], but I'm a very controversial fighter," Fury noted.

Now, Fury and Co. must wait to see if President Trump accepts the invite. Given the matchup, it may be worth making the trip west.

It will be a showdown of undefeated fighters, as Fury (27-0) and Wilder (40-0) enter with unblemished records. The 30-year-old Fury is 2-0 in 2018, having most recently beaten Francesco Pianeta in August. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Wilder has won his only fight this calendar year, defeating Luis Ortiz back in March.

All of that sets the stage for one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory.