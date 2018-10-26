Tyson Fury Invites Donald Trump to His Fight vs. Deontay Wilder

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury works out in front of Los Angeles media in advance of his highly anticipated WBC Heavyweight World Championship against undefeated WBC World Champion Deontay Wilder on December 1at Churchill Boxing Club on October 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

When Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 1, he is hoping for a star-studded turnout. 

Most notably, President Donald Trump.

TMZ Sports recently caught up to Fury in Los Angeles, and when asked what celebrity he'd like to send a personal invite to, the British boxer shot for the stars:

"President Trump, I invite you to come down and see the biggest heavyweight fight in the last three decades," Fury told TMZ Sports.

When told Trump was "controversial" and could create a security concern, the 30-year-old boxer acknowledged that he was a fan of the President.

"He is [controversial], but I'm a very controversial fighter," Fury noted.

Now, Fury and Co. must wait to see if President Trump accepts the invite. Given the matchup, it may be worth making the trip west.

It will be a showdown of undefeated fighters, as Fury (27-0) and Wilder (40-0) enter with unblemished records. The 30-year-old Fury is 2-0 in 2018, having most recently beaten Francesco Pianeta in August. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Wilder has won his only fight this calendar year, defeating Luis Ortiz back in March.

All of that sets the stage for one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory.

Related

    Why NOLA Stars Love Undefeated Boxer Prograis

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Why NOLA Stars Love Undefeated Boxer Prograis

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN+ Boxing Preview: Fury vs. Pulev

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    ESPN+ Boxing Preview: Fury vs. Pulev

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Tyson Fury: I ‘gave up on life’ during depression and absence from boxing

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury: I ‘gave up on life’ during depression and absence from boxing

    the Guardian
    via the Guardian

    Malignaggi Tabs Pacquiao Over Broner, Doesn't Rule Out Upset

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Malignaggi Tabs Pacquiao Over Broner, Doesn't Rule Out Upset

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com