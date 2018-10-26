League of Legends 2018 World Championship: Semifinal Odds, Betting Analysis

Woohae Cho/Getty Images

Cloud9 made history in becoming the first North American team to ever advance into the semifinals of the League of Legends World Championship. The Los Angeles based eSports team will try to keep making history with a win in the semifinals over Fnatic.

Cloud9 is a +155 underdog (wager $100 to win $155) in Sunday morning's semifinals matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Before the group stage began, C9 was going off as a +10000 longshot to win the LOL World Championship. The team is still the biggest longshot left to win, but they are all the way down to +800 on the League of Legends World Championship odds .

Cloud9 was the only team to advance out of the quarterfinals with a 3-0 sweep, upsetting the Afreeca Freecs to get to this point.

Fnatic will look to end Cloud9's dream run as -223 favorites in the semifinals. Fnatic was the only regional first-seed to escape the quarterfinals, doing so by defeating Edward Gaming 3-1. The London based team is loaded with veterans, and the advantage that Broxah will hold over C9 in the jungle will make Fnatic a tough favorite to overcome. Once an outstanding value at +2800 to win this event, Fnatic is all the way up to +175 heading into the semifinals.

Invictus Gaming was the biggest favorite among the teams outside of South Korea heading into the tournament at +375, and is now the favorite at -112 on the LOL 2018 World Championship odds .

Rookie has been sensational through the tournament so far and was instrumental in Invictus Gaming's 3-2 upset over KT Rolster. Should Invictus Gaming and Fnatic both take care of business in the semifinals, a rematch of their group stage showdown could take place in the championship game.

But first, Invictus Gaming will have to take care of G2 Esports in the semifinals. In a round of stunning upsets, G2 Esports grabbed the biggest one of all in knocking off the tournament favorite Royal Never Give Up by a score of 3-2. Once a +4000 underdog to win the 2018 LOL World Championship, G2 Esports is now all the way up to +700 on that board.

G2 Esports is a +195 underdog in the semifinals to upset Invictus Gaming as a -286 favorite.