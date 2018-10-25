DeVante Parker, Kenyan Drake Fantasy Outlook After Week 8

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins got the ball in the hands of their most talented offensive weapons Thursday night against the Houston Texans, and unsurprisingly, it led to some big plays.

Kenyan Drake and DeVante Parker have had high expectations since entering the league, but Adam Gase and the coaching staff have seemingly been limiting their upside this season. The duo broke free Thursday with the best game of the season, which could have major fantasy implications going forward.

Here is what you need to know about each player after Week 8.

DeVante Parker, WR

In the Dolphins' first seven games of the season, Parker was only active for two of them while totaling just two catches for 40 yards. This led to the receiver's agent attacking the coach directly.

"Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does Coach Gase justify his own incompetence," his agent James Gould said this week, per Adam H. Beasely and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Injuries to Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson forced Parker onto the field, and he took advantage with six catches for 134 receiving yards.

It's only the fourth time he has topped the century mark since being a first-round pick in 2015.

Beyond the numbers, Parker looked like a real threat down the field while making some impressive catches:

In some cases, this could be dismissed as a fluke, but Wilson was the team's leading receiver, and he was placed on injured reserve. This means the squad needs someone to step up at the position, and it appears Parker is the guy to do it.

We have always known there was talent here, but he now looks healthy and is finally getting the opportunity to shine. Parker should be a top priority on the waiver wire this week and could potentially be an instant start next week if you need help at the position.

Kenyan Drake, RB

While Drake was getting more playing time than Parker this year, it still seemed as though the Dolphins were wasting his talents.

The running back only averaged 6.6 rushing attempts per game since Week 3 while veteran Frank Gore took over much of the early-down work. Although Drake did expand his role as a receiver, it wasn't enough to trust in most fantasy lineups.

That could change after Week 8. Drake scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown while showcasing dynamic running ability:

He also added 95 yards from scrimmage. Although he still split carries with Gore, Drake got enough work to help anyone who had him in their lineup.

If he can get even 10-15 touches a game, the third-year player can turn that into low-end RB2 production, especially in points-per-reception leagues. Although it might not be what many expected when they took him early in drafts, he can still be worth an every-week start in fantasy lineups.

After a rough start to the season, this is nearly a dream scenario.