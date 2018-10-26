World Series 2018: Schedule and Predictions for Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have slugged their way to a 2-0 lead in the 2018 World Series, taking full advantage of their early home-field advantage with a pair of wins at Fenway Park.

Now the series shifts to Dodger Stadium.

The National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers have not lost three games in a row since Aug. 22, and they'll need a win to swing the momentum.

Ahead is a quick preview of Game 3, complete with game time and viewing information.

Game 3 Information

When: Friday, 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 2 Preview

After both teams handed the ball to lefty starters in Game 1 and Game 2, a pair of righties will toe the rubber to start Game 3.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Rookie Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers, and he's been excellent at home all season. In 74.2 innings at Dodger Stadium spanning 12 starts and one relief appearance, he's posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10.1 K/9.

The 24-year-old will have the advantage of unfamiliarity on his side, as second baseman Ian Kinsler is the only player on the Red Sox roster who has faced him before. He went 1-for-2 against him back on July 13 while he was still playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

A strong start from Buehler would go a long way toward the Dodgers righting the ship.

On the Red Sox side, Rick Porcello gets the start.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity," Porcello told reporters. "That's a good ballclub over there. They're versatile, and I'm ready for the challenge."

With a righty on the mound, the Dodgers will likely have lefty sluggers Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson in the starting lineup for the first time this series.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bellinger won NLCS MVP honors, but he's gone just 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the World Series.



Porcello hasn't pitched since Oct. 17 in Game 4 of the ALCS when he allowed seven hits and four earned runs in four innings.

Manny Machado (13-for-38, 2B, 2 HR) has gaudy career numbers against Porcello, so look for him to do more damage in the middle of the Dodgers lineup.

Manager Dave Roberts will have a decision to make at second base with Brian Dozier. The veteran has been used largely as a platoon option against left-handed pitching, but he has nine hits and three home runs against Porcello in his career.

One way or another, the Dodgers will need to find a way to win this one, as a 3-0 deficit would leave the odds overwhelmingly stacked against them.

Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Red Sox 3

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.