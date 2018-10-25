Tottenham Reportedly Targeting Nick Pope to Bolster Goalkeeping Ranks

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as they plan a potential move for him next summer.

According to Adrian Kajumba in the Mirror, Spurs are eager to bolster their goalkeeping ranks and are "big fans" of the 26-year-old.

Pope has yet to play a Premier League game this season after picking up a shoulder injury in a UEFA Europa League qualifier back in July, but he was a revelation in 2017-18 as he took full advantage of the opportunity that emerged following Tom Heaton's injury.

In statistical terms, only Manchester United's David De Gea was more effective at keeping out goals than Pope, per Opta:

Spurs No. 2 Michel Vorm will be out of contract in the summer, and he is arguably not good enough anyway to demand a spot in a squad with Premier League title aspirations.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Hugo Lloris has also had his Spurs future questioned of late, per French football writer Matt Spiro:

The 31-year-old is superb on his day, as he was in Tottenham's recent 1-0 defeat of West Ham United when his heroics earned his side a vital three points in the Premier League.

However, Lloris has also become more error-prone recently.

He was fortunate his howler in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final came when France were already 4-1 ahead against Croatia.

But he was sent off for a reckless challenge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and PSV Eindhoven subsequently equalised to leave Spurs' future in the tournament hanging by a thread.

Pope is arguably a good enough goalkeeper to replace Lloris should the latter depart the club in the summer, and Pope would be a fine addition to the Spurs squad no matter the circumstances of his arrival.