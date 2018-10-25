Ashley Young Reportedly Eyeing New 2-Year Contract at Manchester United

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ashley Young is reportedly eager to earn a new two-year contract at Manchester United following a decent start to the 2018-19 campaign.

According to James Nursey in the Mirror, the versatile 33-year-old will ask United to extend his deal for two more seasons past the expiration of his contract in June 2019.

Young joined United as a winger from Aston Villa in 2011 and won the 2012-13 Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since the legendary Scotsman's 2013 departure, Young has reinvented himself as a full-back and is regularly called upon for key roles by manager Jose Mourinho.

In United's last league outing against Chelsea, Young successfully marked Eden Hazard out of the game and played a vital part in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, per football analyst David O'Brien:

Performances like that, and two masterclasses in the containment of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season, provide evidence for why Young deserves a new contract at Old Trafford.

However, sometimes he's ineffective against lesser opposition.

While praising Young's fine performance against Chelsea, Squawka's Muhammad Butt correctly asserted that, only two weeks previous, the Englishman "got absolutely rinsed by [Newcastle United duo] Kenedy and [Yoshinori] Muto."



A new two-year contract would see Young committed to United until 35, by which time he would likely be nearing retirement.

He had his previous contract extended by a year back in March and, given his age, it seems most likely United will only be willing to offer him another year this time around.