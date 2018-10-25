Arby's Changes Red Wings Free Fries Promotion Amid Team's Struggles

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Hockey fans love hat tricks, and human beings in general love curly fries. And so for over a decade, Arby's has offered the people of Detroit free curly fries if a Red Wings player scored three goals in a game.

It was a beautiful relationship, and everyone was happy with the arrangement until recently. The Red Wings have played poorly the last few years, and no Detroit player has managed a hat trick since the 2016-17 season.

So Arby's decided to change the promotion, instead offering free curly fries if the team scores three goals, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com.

"We want to continue to reward fans and give them the best chance possible to get free Arby's curly fries," an Arby's spokesperson said via email. "After last season, we realized there were too few occurrences of hat tricks, leaving fans hungry for more curly fries. This year, we hope to reward our diehard Arby's and Red Wings fans with a chance to savor our curly fries more often."

Regardless of motivation, the people of Detroit won't mind the change. Well, assuming the struggling Red Wings (1-6-2 on the season) can score three or more goals in a game with any consistency, that is.