Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Reportedly Wanted by PSG

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, as manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

According to Calciomercato.com (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via Football Espana), Tuchel believes the Germany international would be the perfect fit for his PSG system.

Per Football Espana, the club's Qatari owners "would be willing to invest" in the funds needed to bring Kroos to Paris.

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has gone on to win La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos.

The 28-year-old is an integral part of the Real Madrid team and is widely regarded as being one of the best midfielders in the world.

Squawka Football noted his form his season:

However, Real Madrid have endured a tough start to the campaign under new manager Julen Lopetegui. The team have already lost three times in La Liga and are four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Kroos has also hinted he is frustrated with Lopetegui's tactics in comments he made while on international duty with Germany, per Joe Krishnan at the Evening Standard.

He said: "It's a challenge to reverse this situation. We've shown we can do it. We've always had phases like these. It doesn't worry me. I like playing deeper, but I'm not Casemiro."

Those comments have led to speculation that Real Madrid could consider selling the midfielder. According to El Confidencial (h/t Metro), Kroos' words did not impress the club's hierarchy who are concerned about his recent performances.

There may be big changes at Real Madrid this season. Manager Lopetegui is under pressure and close to losing his job, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

PSG may need strengthening if they are to land the Champions League. The French team are facing a tough battle to qualify for the knockout stages after being drawn in a tough group with Liverpool, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

The team have managed just one win so far and sit in third place at the midway point. Marcus Christensen at the Guardian said the club's "midfield and defence are simply not equipped to win the Champions League."

Yet it might not be easy to tempt Kroos away from Real Madrid. The midfielder signed a long-term deal in 2016 and said at the time he would like to finish his career at the club, per Manu Sainz at AS.