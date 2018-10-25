Michael Jordan Leading $26 Million Investment in Esports Group aXiomatic Gaming

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is branching off into the world of esports with a major investment in a startup called aXiomatic Gaming.

According to Bloomberg's Eben Novy-Williams, Jordan is part of an investor group that is pouring $26 million into the company.

AXiomatic Gaming owns Team Liquid, which is regarded as one of the top pro gaming organizations in the world.

AXiomatic Gaming has been in existence since 2015, and it acquired a controlling stake in Team Liquid in 2016.

Per Forbes, Team Liquid is the third-most valuable esports team in the world and is valued at $200 million.

AXiomatic is led by several prominent figures in the sports world. Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, Los Angeles Dodgers and Golden State Warriors part-owner Peter Guber, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Warriors minority owner Bruce Karsh are all co-chairs for the company.

Also, Los Angeles Lakers legend and Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson has invested in aXiomatic.

In addition to being arguably the greatest basketball player of all time stemming from a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bulls and Wizards, Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.