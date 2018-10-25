Michael Jordan Leading $26 Million Investment in Esports Group aXiomatic Gaming

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan applauds his team against the Orlando Magic in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2017. The Hornets won 121-81. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is branching off into the world of esports with a major investment in a startup called aXiomatic Gaming. 

According to Bloomberg's Eben Novy-Williams, Jordan is part of an investor group that is pouring $26 million into the company.

AXiomatic Gaming owns Team Liquid, which is regarded as one of the top pro gaming organizations in the world.

AXiomatic Gaming has been in existence since 2015, and it acquired a controlling stake in Team Liquid in 2016.

Per Forbes, Team Liquid is the third-most valuable esports team in the world and is valued at $200 million.

AXiomatic is led by several prominent figures in the sports world. Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, Los Angeles Dodgers and Golden State Warriors part-owner Peter Guber, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Warriors minority owner Bruce Karsh are all co-chairs for the company.

Also, Los Angeles Lakers legend and Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson has invested in aXiomatic.

In addition to being arguably the greatest basketball player of all time stemming from a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bulls and Wizards, Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

 

Related

    Early Panic Meter for NBA's Disappointing Starts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Early Panic Meter for NBA's Disappointing Starts

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Contracts, Teams for Top Restricted FAs 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting Contracts, Teams for Top Restricted FAs 🔮

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    The Remarkably Different Paths of Trae and Luka

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Remarkably Different Paths of Trae and Luka

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers' Playoff Hopes Depend on LeBron's Supporting Cast

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers' Playoff Hopes Depend on LeBron's Supporting Cast

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report