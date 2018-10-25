Mel Kiper 2019 Big Board: Nick Bosa Still Tops Ed Oliver as No. 1 Prospect

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. kept Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa atop his latest big board for the 2019 NFL draft after the edge-rusher announced last week he won't play any more college games once recovered from an abdominal injury.

On Thursday, Kiper wrote Bosa made the "right decision" and doesn't think it will have any impact on his draft stock. He also labeled the OSU standout an "elite pass-rusher" as part of the explanation for keeping him ahead of Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the prospect rankings.

The 21-year-old Florida native underwent surgery Sept. 20, and there was originally hope he could return for a potential College Football Playoff or bowl game appearance, depending on how the Buckeyes finished the regular season.

John Bosa, the star defender's father, told Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated last week the family was given a 12-week timetable for recovery. They decided there wasn't enough time to make a safe comeback without risking further injury:

"There's timeframes for injuries, and then timeframes for an elite pass-rusher. It's not about rehabbing so you can be back on the used car lot or be a mechanic. When is he able to be safe and play at the same level? When you look at the preparation he goes through in preseason, that's not a realistic timeframe for it to be safe. It's just not."

He called it a "heartbreaking" end to his son's collegiate career but added it doesn't make sense to play at less than 100 percent given the younger Bosa's high-octane play style.

Bosa finished his time at Ohio State with 77 total tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown across 29 appearances.

The next key stop for him will be the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. If all his medical testing comes back clean, he should remain on track to become the first overall pick.

Meanwhile, Oliver continues to shine on the interior for Houston. He's tallied 51 total tackles, including 13.5 for a loss of yards, three sacks and a forced fumble through seven games this season.

Although NFL teams usually prefer to build around a top-tier defensive end or outside linebacker, the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald has proved it's possible for a defensive tackle to anchor the unit. He's the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Oliver features similar long-term potential and could slide into the top spot if Bosa's stock takes a hit because of injury before the draft in late April.