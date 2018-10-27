Burnley vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Burnley vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoOctober 27, 2018
Chelsea take their unbeaten Premier League record to Turf Moor on Sunday, as the Blues face Sean Dyche's Burnley.
The Blues almost suffered their first league defeat on Saturday, only for Ross Barkley to score a stoppage-time equaliser and secure a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Burnley were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City, that put an end to a run of three Premier League games without defeat.
Date: Sunday, October 28
Time: 1:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)
Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)
Odds: Burnley (8-1), Draw (7-2), Chelsea (2-5)
Odds courtesy of OddsShark
Hosts Burnley have taken seven points from the last 12 available but will need to bounce back from a big defeat to the champions.
Dyche said his players were aggrieved by some of the officiating during the match:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
"I'll tug your jumper... you didn't fall over! Incredible!" Sean Dyche is not a happy man right now 😒 https://t.co/ucERjmAdHZ
Burnley are likely to adopt a conservative approach against Chelsea and can prove tough to break down on their own turf.
Striker Sam Vokes said his team will try to frustrate the high-flying Blues:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
"We know what they're about and how they play" Sam Vokes hopes Burnley can frustrate Chelsea at Turf Moor on Sunday. Read: https://t.co/FcFBLOwzFG https://t.co/joHvHL8Ns5
The Clarets have also been boosted by the return to fitness of Steven Defour. The experienced midfielder started the defeat to Manchester City and is confident he can recapture his best form, per Alex James at the Lancashire Telegraph.
Chelsea may have to make do without top scorer and talisman Eden Hazard who has a back injury. Manager Maurizio Sarri offered an update on his condition:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri on Hazard back problem: "Tomorrow, he is out for sure. He has a back problem. We are trying to solve the problem for Sunday, it is not very easy. The other one out is Ampadu." #CFC #UEL
Hazard has been the Premier League's outstanding player so far this season, with seven goals and three assists in nine top-flight outings and will be a big miss if he is ruled out.
Chelsea will be able to recall influential midfielder Jorginho, who was rested for Thurday's UEFA Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.
Scouted Football highlighted how impressive he's been at Stamford Bridge:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Most passes completed across the top five European leagues this season: 841 • 🇮🇹 Jorginho 766 • 🇫🇷 Aymeric Laporte 738 • 🇩🇿 Aïssa Mandi 711 • 🇭🇷 Ivan Rakitić 696 • 🇪🇸 Gerard Piqué 679 • 🇫🇷 Adrien Rabiot 672 • 🇪🇸 Marc Bartra Sarri, Guardiola, Setién, Valverde, Tuchel. https://t.co/SwTh46iOiN
Sarri has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Premier League with Chelsea. The team have shown grit and determination as well as attacking flair, and their unbeaten run looks unlikely to end at Turf Moor.
