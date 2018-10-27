Burnley vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea take their unbeaten Premier League record to Turf Moor on Sunday, as the Blues face Sean Dyche's Burnley.

The Blues almost suffered their first league defeat on Saturday, only for Ross Barkley to score a stoppage-time equaliser and secure a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Burnley were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City, that put an end to a run of three Premier League games without defeat.

Date: Sunday, October 28

Time: 1:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds: Burnley (8-1), Draw (7-2), Chelsea (2-5)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Hosts Burnley have taken seven points from the last 12 available but will need to bounce back from a big defeat to the champions.

Dyche said his players were aggrieved by some of the officiating during the match:

Burnley are likely to adopt a conservative approach against Chelsea and can prove tough to break down on their own turf.

Striker Sam Vokes said his team will try to frustrate the high-flying Blues:

The Clarets have also been boosted by the return to fitness of Steven Defour. The experienced midfielder started the defeat to Manchester City and is confident he can recapture his best form, per Alex James at the Lancashire Telegraph.

Chelsea may have to make do without top scorer and talisman Eden Hazard who has a back injury. Manager Maurizio Sarri offered an update on his condition:

Hazard has been the Premier League's outstanding player so far this season, with seven goals and three assists in nine top-flight outings and will be a big miss if he is ruled out.

Chelsea will be able to recall influential midfielder Jorginho, who was rested for Thurday's UEFA Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.

Scouted Football highlighted how impressive he's been at Stamford Bridge:

Sarri has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Premier League with Chelsea. The team have shown grit and determination as well as attacking flair, and their unbeaten run looks unlikely to end at Turf Moor.