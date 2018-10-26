Liverpool vs. Cardiff: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday, as the Reds welcome Neil Warnock's struggling Cardiff City side to Anfield.

The hosts come into the match fresh from a 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday. Mohamed Salah scored twice in a dominant victory that leaves Liverpool top of Group C.

Cardiff have had the week to prepare for the match and can take confidence from their 4-2 victory over Fulham last time out.

The win was the Bluebirds' first in the Premier League this season, moving them off the bottom of the table and into 17th place

Date: Saturday, October 27

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds: Liverpool (1-10), Draw (9-1), Cardiff (22-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League after nine matches and are big favourites for victory on Saturday.

Last season's top scorer Mohamed Salah goes into the match in good form. The Egyptian has four goals in his last four games for club and country.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful his form can help silence the debate over his goalscoring this season:

Summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri has also been impressing for the Reds. He has contributed assists in his last three Liverpool games and will be hopeful of retaining his place:

Liverpool's attack should thrive against a Cardiff defence that has conceded 19 goals in nine Premier League outings and has not kept a clean sheet since August. Only Fulham have a worse defensive record in the top flight.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison is well aware of the task his side face when they head to Anfield and has described the Reds attack as the best in Europe, per Sky Sports News:

"It's going to be a very difficult game. Their strike force, for me, is the best in Europe. The front four players, you don't get better than that.

"The style of play they have is one of the most exciting to watch in the world and it's going to a very hard game don't get me wrong, but we're a tough bunch of lads, we're hungry, none of us like to lose, we're winners, so we're going to go up there and give it our best."

Warnock said his team's season "starts here" after their win over Fulham, per Dafydd Pritchard at BBC Sport.

Cardiff can take confidence from that victory but facing Liverpool away from home is one of the toughest tests the Premier League has to offer. The Reds also seemed to rediscover their goalscoring touch in midweek, which should make for a difficult afternoon for Cardiff.