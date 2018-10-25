NFL Picks Week 8: Expert Predictions, Odds Guide and Over/Under Lines

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2018 season is rapidly approaching the halfway mark as the Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins Thursday night to begin Week 8.

While the season is effectively over for some teams as they break up rosters and look forward to 2019, the vast majority of teams are still in the thick of the playoff race, which should lead to an exciting finish.

Until then, here's a look at the latest Week 8 odds (per OddsShark) as well as notes on where the experts are leading (per NFL PickWatch).

Week 8 Picks and Odds

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5, 44.5 O/U): Houston (96 percent)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 42 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium, London: Eagles (73 percent)

Baltimore Ravens (-2, 44 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Panthers (54 percent)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 49 O/U): Steelers (97 percent)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 53.5 O/U): Chiefs (100 percent)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7.5, 45 O/U): Bears (97 percent)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 49.5 O/U): Lions (65 percent)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5, 54 O/U): Bengals (100 percent)

Washington Redskins (-1, 42.5 O/U) at New York Giants: Redskins (89 percent)

Indianapolis Colts (-3, 49.5 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Colts (84 percent)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9, 56.5 O/U): Rams (97 percent)

San Francisco 49ers (-1, 42.5 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: 49ers (54 percent)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 52 O/U): Saints (51 percent)

New England Patriots (-14, 44 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Patriots (100 percent)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

The experts have a consensus on the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, which is notable considering the Bengals aren't massive favorites at a 4.5-point edge.

Furthermore, the Bengals are coming off one of their worst games in recent memory, a 45-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in which the team was down 38-7 four minutes into the third quarter.

Cincinnati could be in the midst of a slide right now, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (winners of a 26-23 overtime game versus the Cleveland Browns last week) can take advantage.

However, the Bengals are still home, where they've beaten two winning teams (the 4-3 Miami Dolphins and 4-3 Baltimore Ravens) and nearly picked off another (the 3-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers). Tampa Bay also gives up the most points per game in the league (32.7 a contest).

Despite a rough showing on Sunday, the Cincinnati offense still has a ton of talent, and superstar wideout A.J. Green (40 catches, 611 yards, five touchdowns) should prove to be a tough cover for a Tampa team that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 75.4 percent of its passes.

Look for the Bengals to hold serve at home and win.

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts may be 2-5, but they just beat the Buffalo Bills 37-5 and have been within two scores of every team they have played.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Raiders traded No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, and starting running back Marshawn Lynch is now on injured reserve with a groin injury.

The experts may be reacting to some of those facts as 84 percent of them currently believe the Colts will beat the Raiders on the road Sunday.

Indianapolis has benefitted from a resurgent run game as Marlon Mack has gone for 248 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his last two contests.

The Colts may also return tight end Jack Doyle, who has missed nearly the entire season with a hip injury. Doyle practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Indianapolis has already returned No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who missed a few games with a hamstring injury.

The Colts are rounding into form at the right time, which is convenient considering that they are just two games back of the AFC South lead despite their two-win season. Meanwhile, the Raiders are already looking forward to Las Vegas.

Washington Redskins at New York Giants

The 4-2 Washington Redskins lead the NFC East by a game and a half over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the 1-6 New York Giants started a fire sale, as starting cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon Harrison have been traded to the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions for draft picks, respectively.

While the 'Skins are backed by 89 percent of experts, the sportsbooks peg Washington as only a one-point favorite on the road versus the G-Men on Sunday.

The Giants may have trouble stopping the 'Skins rushing attack sans Harrison, who is one of the NFL's best run-stoppers. Washington running back Adrian Peterson looks refreshed as the 33-year-old veteran has rushed for 96 or more yards in four of six games. Topping the century mark here is a distinct possibility.

The New York Giants haven't been good in any of the three phases. The offensive line has struggled, quarterback Eli Manning has taken a step back in his 15th year (understandably given his age), the defense couldn't mount a consistent pass rush until Monday and the punt-return game has coughed up a few costly fumbles.

Washington has the edge, but divisional road games can be tough. Look for the 'Skins to win a close one.