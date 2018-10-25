World Series 2018: Prop Odds, Stat Projections for Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are in control of the 2018 World Series.

Alex Cora's team used 12 runs in the first two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers to open up a 2-0 advantage heading into Friday's Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

Boston's bats have been the main story through 18 innings of play, as the Red Sox are hitting .297 compared to the .175 average put together by the Dodgers.

The Red Sox also put up better numbers on the mound, as they posted a 3.00 ERA, while the Dodgers pitching staff holds a 6.75 ERA.

Los Angeles will try to alter the course of the series through Walker Buehler in Game 3, while the Red Sox counter with Rick Porcello on the mound.

Boston has held the advantage in the eyes of the oddsmakers as well, but with the Dodgers returning home, they are favored going into Game 3.

Game 3 Prop Odds

The Dodgers are favored on the run line and money line for Game 3, per OddsShark.

The over/under for Game 3 is set at 7.5 runs, which is a total that was eclipsed in Game 1, while the Game 2 total fell short by a run.

More prop bets for Game 3 can be found on OddsChecker.

Stat Projections

Walker Buehler; 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Buehler will be able to cool off the Boston lineup in Game 3 with another strong postseason performance for the Dodgers.

In Game 7 of the NLCS, the 24-year-old limited the Milwaukee Brewers to one earned run on six hits in 4.2 innings of work.

The one earned run conceded by Buehler in Game 7 was the only one the Brewers could muster as the Dodgers captured the National League pennant.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Buehler, who has never faced the Red Sox in his career, holds a 4-3 record, 2.31 ERA and 0.897 WHIP at Dodger Stadium.

Inside the comfort of his home stadium, the right-handed hurler will lock into a zone and stop the Red Sox from jumping to an early lead through Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi.

While Buehler is silencing Boston's lineup, the Dodgers will put up at least three runs against Porcello.

Three runs is a significant total because Buehler is 4-1 when he receives three to five runs of support from his offense and 4-0 when the Dodgers score six runs or more when he starts.

By going six innings, he allows manager Dave Roberts to avoid using Ryan Madson, who struggled in Games 1 and 2, and go straight to a combination of Julio Urias, Alex Wood and Kenta Maeda before bringing in Kenley Jansen to close the game.

Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi: 2-for-8

Betts and Benintendi have set the tone at the top of the Boston order so far, but that will come to an end in Game 3.

The first two hitters in the Red Sox order combined to go 8-for-16 at the plate at Fenway Park, with Benintendi earning four hits in Game 1 and Betts producing three base knocks in Game 2.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Although they'll both get on base in Game 3 by way of a hit, they'll do so in different parts of the game and will be unable to help the Red Sox create a rally against Buehler.

One of the two outfielders will reach base in the first inning to force Buehler to pitch out of the stretch, but it won't faze him.

The second hit from the duo at the top of the Boston order will come during the third time around the order against Buehler.

The base knock in the fifth or sixth inning will serve as a warning sign to the Dodgers dugout to get the bullpen ready in case Buehler struggles.

Despite putting pressure on the Los Angeles starter in a key situation, the Red Sox won't be able to capitalize and will be in a losing position for most of the game.

