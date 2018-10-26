Fantasy Football Week 8 Workload Watch

0 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The plug-and-play method of replacing top fantasy backs has come with mixed results.

Tevin Coleman has always been more than just a handcuff to Devonta Freeman, so it was easy to assume a huge boost in his value when Freeman was sent to the injured reserve. Even though Coleman has been operating as the lead back for the Atlanta Falcons, the presence of Ito Smith has been annoying. Instead of dominating the snaps and carries, Coleman has kept a slim lead over Smith. The lack of volume has made him touchdown-reliant, which is always dangerous.

The Cleveland Browns knew they had Nick Chubb ready to go when they decided to ship Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Chubb stepped in to a bigger role and gave the Browns similar production to that of Hyde. It's only one week, but it's fair to expect Chubb to stay in that role and produce at a level at least equal to Hyde's if not better.

To learn more about what’s going on in the backfields of the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, check out the Week 8 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other RB situations that have the most fantasy implications.

