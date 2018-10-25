World Series 2018 Updated TV Schedule and Live Stream Coverage Guide

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Two games down, two games to go for the Boston Red Sox.

A 108-win juggernaut during the regular season, the Red Sox have been rolling through the postseason and are clearly on their way to their fourth World Series championship since 2004.

At least that's the way the Fall Classic looks after the Red Sox have taken a 2-0 World Series lead over the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers following back-to-back wins at Fenway Park.

After an off day Thursday, the series moves from the East Coast to the West Coast. Dodger Stadium is likely to be a more friendly venue for the Dodgers based on their familiarity with their home ball park and a return to their homes and more familiar routines.

The Dodgers have been on the road since last Friday as they played two games in Milwaukee—losing Game 6 of the NLCS and winning Game 7—before going directly to Boston for a day off, a workout and two losses in the first two games of the series.

If the Dodgers are not rejuvenated by sleeping in their own beds and eating familiar cooking, the World Series could end shortly. Boston has been the team that has taken advantage of its opportunities in both games. The Dodgers have battled hard, put runners on base in the first game and through the first four innings of the second, but have failed to get the big hit when they needed it.

The Red Sox have excelled at delivering the big hit with two out and runners in scoring position. The numbers are eye catching, as they are 17-for-41 with seven extra-base hits and 31 runs batted in in those situations.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler explained that the Red Sox have a never-give-in attitude at the plate.

"It doesn't matter how many outs there are—one, two, none—we're going to battle all the way up and down the lineup, and we understand that with two outs, if you can keep the inning alive, anything can happen," Kinsler said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com

The Dodgers have struggled to score runs against left-handed starters Chris Sale and David Price along with the Boston bullpen.

Right-hander Rick Porcello will get the Game 3 start Friday night at 8:09 p.m. ET against Walker Buehler of the Dodgers. The game will be televised by Fox.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 23 (Game 1): Boston 8, Los Angeles 4

Wednesday, October 24 (Game 2): Boston 4, Los Angeles 2, Boston leads 2-0.

Friday, October 26 (Game 3): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 27 (Game 4): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 28 (Game 5, if necessary): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 30 (Game 6, if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 31 (Game 7, if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Porcello has a 1-0 record with a 4.22 earned-run average in the postseason. He has started two games and come out of the bullpen in two more for manager Alex Cora.

He was sharp in his first start against the New York Yankees, but he had some difficulty against the Astros in his second.

The Game 3 start could have gone to Nathan Eovaldi, but he has been used in relief in the first two games of the World Series, and he said on a postgame interview on the MLB network that he is more likely to get the ball for Game 4.

Porcello was 17-7 with a 4.28 ERA in the regular season while striking out 190 batters in 191.1 innings. Opponents hit .241 against him and he allowed 27 home runs with a WHIP of 1.18.

Buehler is a hard thrower who was on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 163 that gave Los Angeles the National League West Division title over the Colorado Rockies. He also took the ball in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, and he pitched 4.2 innings, allowed six hits and one earned run before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took the ball from him.

Buehler was 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA during the regular season and he held opponents to a .192 average while giving up 12 home runs with a WHIP of 0.96. His overall postseason numbers have not been as effective, as he is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. His effort in the decisive game against the Rockies was considered a regular-season game.

The Red Sox are minus-650 to win the World Series at this point, while the Dodgers are plus-450. Those betting on the Red Sox have to risk $650 to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Dodgers will return a profit of $450. The Dodgers are minus-165 favorites to win Game 3, while the Red Sox are plus-140 underdogs, per OddsShark.

The key for the Dodgers will be finding a way to deliver the clutch hits that has been a big part of the Red Sox game plan to this point. If they can, they have a much better chance to get back into the World Series. If not, the Red Sox have an excellent chance to finish off their remarkable season with a World Series title.