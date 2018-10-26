Daily Fantasy Football Week 8: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Week 8 main slate on Sunday offers intriguing possibilities for daily fantasy players.

Of note, the running back position is stacked. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley leads the way, but a few other players could conceivably beat him in raw points, including Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner.

The top end of the wideout pool is also fantastic, with the Steelers' Antonio Brown and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green having potential for massive games (among others).

This looks like a classic "stars-and-scrubs" week, with many players building around a couple of top talents and finding some value to balance everything out.

We'll go with that approach below and offer two stars to consider and two teams to attack value for Week 8 DFS contests.

FanDuel and DraftKings Suggestions

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley: $11,000 FD, $9,800 DK

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams: $8,600 FD, $7,900 DK

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt: $8,100 FD, $7,100 DK

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner: $8,000 FD, $7,500 DK

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr: $6,900 FD, $5,200 DK

Oakland Raiders RB Jalen Richard: $5,700 FD, $4,200 DK

Oakland Raiders WR Jordy Nelson: $5,300 FD, $4,700 DK

Oakland Raiders WR Martavis Bryant: $5,300 FD, $3,700 DK

Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook: $5,900 FD, $5,000 DK

Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton: $7,400 FD, $6,300 DK

Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron: $6,400 FD, $4,900 DK

Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle: $4,900 FD, $4,400 DK

Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen: $6,400 FD, $4,800 DK

Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson: $7,300 FD, $6,700 DK

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald: $5,800 FD, $4,400 DK

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: $5,400 FD, $4,500 DK

Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones: $5,000 FD, $3,000 DK

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (Cash Games and Tournaments)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams hasn't seen fewer than eight targets in any of his games, and now he's averaged 14 targets in his last three contests.

Expect that target number to float in the teens again Sunday as the Packers play a potential shootout against the Los Angeles Rams.

Per OddsShark, the game has an over/under total of 56.5 points, which is the highest mark on the slate. The Rams are nine-point favorites, so if this game plays out in a high-scoring fashion with the Rams holding an edge, the Packers are going to need to pass quite a bit to hang with L.A.

That will mean a lot of work for Adams, who is coming off a 10-catch, 135-yard, two-touchdown performance versus the San Francisco 49ers. Look for him to dominate again on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (Cash Games and Tournaments)

Don't put too much stock into the Denver Broncos' dominant 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. The Cardinals are a reeling 1-6 team who just made an offensive coordinator change following that matchup.

Denver has allowed 208 rushing yards to Gurley, 215 rushing yards to New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell and 121 rushing yards (on 19 carries) to Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who the Broncos will see Sunday.

Game script and matchup are in Hunt's favor: He's a strong home favorite on a team with an implied team total of 31.75 points. If the Chiefs eclipse the four-touchdown mark as implied, then expect Hunt to play a significant part. Denver's strength is in its pass rush (led by Von Miller and Bradley Chubb), and that will be neutralized if the Chiefs dominate on the ground.

Hunt has also been a dominant force in the pass game in his past two contests, as he's caught 10 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. In sum, he's an excellent play in cash games and tournaments.

Arizona Cardinals Value (Tournaments Only)

The Arizona Cardinals are priced down industry-wide considering their poor start, but the team has made a change at offensive coordinator with ex-quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich now calling the shots.

Quarterback Josh Rosen commented on that switch:

Under ex-head coach Bruce Arians, the Cardinals finished top 12 in yards per game three times in five years. Arians could have gone five of five, but the team suffered injuries to skill-position players in 2014 and 2017 (quarterback Carson Palmer both years and running back David Johnson last year, among others).

If Leftwich brings some of that Arians magic back to Arizona, the Cardinals offense could spring to life. Running back David Johnson's salary is just $7,300 on FanDuel, and he could make a great value play if Leftwich starts using him how Arians did in 2016, when the back led the league in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns.

Johnson isn't a great value play on DraftKings, but Rosen, wideouts Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are intriguing plays for tournaments, where the Cardinals will be on few rosters.

Oakland Raiders Value (Cash Games and Tournaments)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is now a Dallas Cowboy, and running back Marshawn Lynch is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Now the Silver and Black are home against the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed 26.4 points per game. The Colts defense looked strong in a 37-5 win over the Buffalo Bills, but that team has scored the fewest points per game in the NFL.

If you're looking to build around a small core of high-salaried running backs and wide receivers, consider some value on the Oakland Raiders, whose salary tags didn't adjust to the Cooper trade and Lynch injury (the slates came out Sunday night, while the trade and IR move occurred Monday).

Jordy Nelson is the team's No. 1 wideout now, while Martavis Bryant moves alongside Nelson as the team's other outside wide receiver.

Running back Jalen Richard could benefit from increased looks in the pass game as well: Even with Cooper on the field, the 25-year-old had 31 catches for 253 yards in six contests. All three of them could benefit from additional touches.

Raiders tight end Jared Cook is also a solid play (albeit at a higher salary than the aforementioned players), although the recommendation here is to avoid new starting running back Doug Martin, who has rushed for just three yards per carry in his last three seasons.