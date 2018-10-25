NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 8 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Week 8 NFL slate kicks off with a Thursday Night Football tilt between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans and ends with a Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

With all due respect to those four teams, the best action arrives on Sunday with numerous matchups offering excellent entertainment value.

Here's a look ahead at the entire Week 8 schedule alongside a coverage map and three games to watch.

Week 8 TV and Live-Stream Schedule

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, Prime Video and Fox Sports Go)

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium, London: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network and Prime Video)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC and NBC Sports app)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN and WatchESPN)

Week 8 TV Coverage Map (Via 506 Sports)

Top 3 Games To Watch

3. Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

First team to 20 points wins? That's a possibility as the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers have excellent defensive talent.

The Ravens are first in fewest points allowed, while the Panthers have one of the century's best linebackers in Luke Kuechly in addition to defensive tackle Kawann Short, excellent rookie cornerback Donte Jackson and future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers.

However, the two players to watch the most are both wide receivers.

For Baltimore, it's John Brown, who is one of the more exciting players in the game. He has caught 28 passes this year for 558 yards and four touchdowns, or an average of 19.9 yards per reception. That mark is third-best in the NFL.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

On the Carolina side, it's second-year pro Curtis Samuel, a dual threat who can take a handoff around the end to the house or make plays in the open field following a catch. He's scored touchdowns in two of his last three games, and both proved to be huge as Carolina won those contests by a combined six points.

Those two are the most likely game-breakers and ones both defenses have to watch closely.

2. New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

As you may have heard a thousand times over, this is a rematch of the "Minneapolis Miracle" NFC divisional round matchup. However, things will be a bit different this time around.

The New Orleans Saints offense is still dominant, but the defense has regressed and allowed six yards per play, which is tied for seventh-worst in football.

Still, New Orleans is 5-1 and has won five straight. Keep an eye out for rookie wideout Tre'Quan Smith, an excellent deep threat who could be the X-factor. He had three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start (a Week 5 matchup versus the Washington Redskins).

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who has completed 70 percent of his passes and thrown 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He and wideout Adam Thielen have a tremendous rapport, so much so that the pass-catcher has seven straight 100-yard games to his name.

Like the Saints, the Vikings defense has taken a step back (14th in points allowed this year compared to No. 1 in the league last year). However, the team has three straight wins, with the defense allowing just 16 points per game.

1. Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

The Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams may go blow for blow for four quarters.

Per OddsShark, the over/under total is 56.5 points, which is the highest Week 8 mark. But it's conceivable this game goes well over as the Packers and Rams trade scores.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best to play his position, and he's still dominating in his 11th season as the team's starter thanks to 12 touchdowns (to just one interception) and 332.8 yards per game.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Rams are third in points per game after finishing first a year ago. Head coach Sean McVay makes all the right moves, and running back Todd Gurley is averaging two touchdowns per game.

The Packers are nine-point underdogs, but they are also getting healthy at the right time. Rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander and wideouts Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb all missed the team's last game versus the San Francisco 49ers, but they all practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

This is clearly the best game on the slate and one of the better matchups to watch all year.