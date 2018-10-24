B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Bron's All-New PE, Wade's 7 Customs, More on Oct. 24

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 24: The sneakers of Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat are worn prior to a game against the New York Knicks on October 24, 2018 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Oscar Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

Bright pink, palm trees and flamingos.

It's just another night of NBA kicks.

Plenty of NBA players had the chance to show off their shoes Wednesday with 11 games on the schedule. Those such as Trae Young, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, among others, delivered.

         

Dwyane Wade Brings Miami Flair

        

LeBron James and Lakers Arrive in Style

          

The King Switches Up in Game

         

Trae Young in Pink

          

Donovan Mitchell Honors Slain Utah Student

           

John Wall Reps D.C. Family

         

Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge Fly with Air Jordans

         

Rodney McGruder's Kicks are a "Dream"

         

PJ Tucker with Multiple Looks

          

De'Aaron Fox Balls in Jordan High-Tops

         

Luka Doncic Dons the Red

         

Allonzo Trier Wears Refreshing LeBron Kicks

          

DeMar DeRozan Channels Kobe

         

Kevin Love Rocks the Nike Hyperdunk X

        

Collin Sexton Brings Kyrie Back to Cleveland

        

Frank Ntilikina Goes with KD

       

There are four games on the Thursday slate featuring the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving. Those superstars figure to rock head-turning kicks in what promises to be another memorable night of NBA shoes.

