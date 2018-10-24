B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Bron's All-New PE, Wade's 7 Customs, More on Oct. 24

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Bron's All-New PE, Wade's 7 Customs, More on Oct. 24October 25, 2018
Bright pink, palm trees and flamingos.
It's just another night of NBA kicks.
Plenty of NBA players had the chance to show off their shoes Wednesday with 11 games on the schedule. Those such as Trae Young, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, among others, delivered.
Dwyane Wade Brings Miami Flair
B/R Kicks @brkicks
One Last Dance. @DwyaneWade warming up in some custom Way of Wade 7s by @SolesBySir. 🌴 https://t.co/866RAzZamW
LeBron James and Lakers Arrive in Style
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives wearing the @johnelliottco Nike LeBron Icon tonight against Phoenix https://t.co/wUJNQqIM6j
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kylekuzma wearing the “MoMA” Off-White Air Force 1 and @ZO2_ in the Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” https://t.co/AmmZEqW2Vs
The King Switches Up in Game
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames brings out a new LeBron 16 PE tonight vs. the Suns https://t.co/z0vbFCLJyb
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
Everything is purple. @kingjames in a new Nike LeBron 16 to match the @Lakers’ Statement uniforms. #SoleWatch 📸: Barry Gossage https://t.co/mgjcDOcr6h
Trae Young in Pink
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@TheTraeYoung warming up in the custom Adidas Harden B/E 2 by @Kickstradomis https://t.co/ItB5BBf0g9
Donovan Mitchell Honors Slain Utah Student
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell wrote the name of Lauren McCluskey, the University of Utah track athlete killed this week, on his shoes. https://t.co/rgNMfr6x5J
John Wall Reps D.C. Family
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Who do you do it for? @JohnWall in an Adidas Crazy BYW X PE tonight https://t.co/7artCWxlMN
Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge Fly with Air Jordans
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kawhileonard wearing the Air Jordan 32 Low tonight vs. the T-Wolves https://t.co/jOeWmZacAu
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@aldridge_12 pulls out the Air Jordan 13 "He Got Game" vs. Indiana https://t.co/swrvmWelkC
Rodney McGruder's Kicks are a "Dream"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@RodneyMcGruder wearing the Nike Kyrie 1 "Dream" tonight against the Knicks 🔥 https://t.co/QS8lUxurYp
PJ Tucker with Multiple Looks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker arrives wearing the @cncpts x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Red Lobster” with Kobe 5 “Big Stage” in-hand 👀 https://t.co/urxpWLh2eO
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Closer look at P.J. Tucker in the Nike KD 2 “Scoring Title” https://t.co/VtWGCVSgXF
De'Aaron Fox Balls in Jordan High-Tops
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@swipathefox balling in the Air Jordan XX8 “Electric Green” tonight vs. Memphis https://t.co/dw5KEDxmt3
Luka Doncic Dons the Red
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@luka7doncic brought out the Nike Kobe A.D. vs. the Hawks 😌 https://t.co/qgh8Ck5yXD
Allonzo Trier Wears Refreshing LeBron Kicks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ISO_ZO wore the Nike LeBron 8 Low "Sprite" tonight vs. Miami 👀 https://t.co/EISlg1R2PY
DeMar DeRozan Channels Kobe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DeMar_DeRozan in a Nike Kobe A.D. tonight against the Pacers https://t.co/RYZCrfCQ2L
Kevin Love Rocks the Nike Hyperdunk X
Collin Sexton Brings Kyrie Back to Cleveland
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@CollinYoungBull in the Nike Kyrie 3 "Cool Grey" against Brooklyn https://t.co/4ehymiJNUp
Frank Ntilikina Goes with KD
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@FrankLikina arrives in the Off-White Prestos and warms up in the Nike KD11 iD https://t.co/B0tKsQaOn8
There are four games on the Thursday slate featuring the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving. Those superstars figure to rock head-turning kicks in what promises to be another memorable night of NBA shoes.
The Remarkably Different Paths of Trae and Luka