WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 24 Winners, Grades, Reaction

Credit: WWE.com

Wednesday featured special episodes of both 205 Live and the Mae Young Classic. The cruiserweight show celebrated its 100th episode while the women competed in the final round before fighting at Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view in the MYC finals.

205 Live booked a stellar matchup for its main event with Hideo Itami taking on Mustafa Ali in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

We also got the in-ring debut of Mike Kanellis in the cruiserweight division in a match against Lince Dorado.

For the MYC, Toni Storm battled Meiko Satomura and Rhea Ripley took on Io Shirai. The winners will face off on Sunday at Evolution to see who will win this year's tournament.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episodes of 205 Live and Mae Young Classic.

Results for the Mae Young Classic will be added during the show.