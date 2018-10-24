WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 24 Winners, Grades, ReactionOctober 24, 2018
WWE 205 Live, Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Oct. 24 Winners, Grades, Reaction
Wednesday featured special episodes of both 205 Live and the Mae Young Classic. The cruiserweight show celebrated its 100th episode while the women competed in the final round before fighting at Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view in the MYC finals.
205 Live booked a stellar matchup for its main event with Hideo Itami taking on Mustafa Ali in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
We also got the in-ring debut of Mike Kanellis in the cruiserweight division in a match against Lince Dorado.
For the MYC, Toni Storm battled Meiko Satomura and Rhea Ripley took on Io Shirai. The winners will face off on Sunday at Evolution to see who will win this year's tournament.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episodes of 205 Live and Mae Young Classic.
Results for the Mae Young Classic will be added during the show.
Lince Dorado vs. Mike Kanellis
- Kanellis' music fits his character well, but it will have to change if he ever turns babyface.
- TJP was shown watching this match backstage because he has an ongoing feud with Lucha House Party.
- Percy Watson said Maria was trained by Paul Heyman. When did that happen?
- Mike's superkick looked better than most. It actually looked like he connected with Dorado's face.
- A shooting star press from the top rope will always be impressive.
- Mike's finisher is almost exactly the same as Elias'.
Dorado was upset after the Kanellises cost him a victory over Lio Rush a couple of weeks ago, so he went right after Mike as soon as the bell rang.
Maria was there at ringside to provide support and distractions while Kalisto and Gran Metalik were there for Dorado to counter her interference.
Mike had a size and power advantage, and he made sure he used it at every opportunity. Unfortunately for Dorado, Mike was also quick on his feet.
The luchador didn't have many chances to use his signature brand of high-flying offense until later in the match because Mike kept him grounded in submissions.
Even though he ended up getting into an altercation with Kalisto and Metalik, Kanellis picked up a clean win over Dorado to kickstart his career on 205 Live. It wasn't an incredible match, but it was passable.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Drake Maverick announced a No. 1 Contender's match for next week. Doesn't Cedric Alexander get a rematch for the cruiserweight title? We also found out The Brian Kendrick will face Jack Gallagher next week.
- Has Itami ever worn different attire in WWE? The black and brown trunks have been his go-to for a long time.
- Itami looked surprised to see that he wasn't bleeding after his head hit the steel steps.
- Does the WWE Universe ever not want tables?
- You could hear some fan laughing his butt off after Itami tripped Ali on the barricade as he tried to jump off.
- It took Itami way too long to set up the steps the way he wanted them.
This match was designed to be the conclusion of this feud, and WWE put together a great video package on this feud at the top of the show.
An early barrage of strikes put the Japanese Superstar in control right away, but Ali rebounded quickly with a hurricanrana and a springboard crossbody for the first near fall.
Whenever WWE gives Ali and any opponent a significant amount of time, they produce a Match of the Week candidate, and this time was no different.
These guys have built up some great chemistry during their feud and it helped them put on their best performance together.
While Itami was just as impressive, this bout continued to prove Ali is one of the WWE's best and most consistently entertaining in-ring performers.
Ali was able to score the win with a 450 from the top rope through a table at ringside. Maverick announced Tony Nese vs. Ali for next week after the match was over.
Grade: A+
Notes and Highlights