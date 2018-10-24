Angel Di Maria, Jordi Alba Highlight UCL's Top 5 Goals from Oct. 24

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria salvaged a point for his side and delivered one of the UEFA Champions League's best goals from Wednesday, all with one swing of his left boot.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

In the third minute of injury time against Napoli, Di Maria curled a shot just inside the far post, past a diving David Ospina to give PSG a 2-2 draw. With the result, PSG remain a point behind Napoli in third place in Group C.

The match saw another marvelous goal as Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne chipped the ball over Alphonse Areola to put the Italian club ahead in the 29th minute. Jose Callejon's assist to Insigne might have been better than the goal itself.

Elsewhere in Europe, Barcelona were without Lionel Messi when they faced off with Inter Milan at Camp Nou. Barca didn't miss a beat without their star player, beating Inter 2-0 on the strength of goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba.