Angel Di Maria, Jordi Alba Highlight UCL's Top 5 Goals from Oct. 24

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Paris Saint-Germain and SSC Napoli at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 24, 2018. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria salvaged a point for his side and delivered one of the UEFA Champions League's best goals from Wednesday, all with one swing of his left boot.

In the third minute of injury time against Napoli, Di Maria curled a shot just inside the far post, past a diving David Ospina to give PSG a 2-2 draw. With the result, PSG remain a point behind Napoli in third place in Group C.

The match saw another marvelous goal as Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne chipped the ball over Alphonse Areola to put the Italian club ahead in the 29th minute. Jose Callejon's assist to Insigne might have been better than the goal itself.

Elsewhere in Europe, Barcelona were without Lionel Messi when they faced off with Inter Milan at Camp Nou. Barca didn't miss a beat without their star player, beating Inter 2-0 on the strength of goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba.

