MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bryce Harper, Yankees and More Amid 2018 World Series

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

While the attention of the viewing public is glued to the 2018 World Series, not all eyes in the baseball world are on the Fall Classic.

With 28 teams already in the offseason, clubs are assessing how to handle any possible changes in the coming weeks and months.

Based on how the rumor mill is already buzzing, it's going to be a busy—and potentially fortune-changing—winter in baseball.

We'll explore the latest whispers below.

Nationals Preparing for Future With Or Without Bryce Harper?

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals haven't resigned themselves to the fact that Bryce Harper is definitely exiting in free agency. It's the right mindset to have.

The market for Harper could get wild. He's 26 years old with one MVP already under his belt. He's coming off a campaign in which he posted personal bests in RBI (100) and walks (130) while posting his second-highest totals in home runs (34) and runs scored (103). He has six All-Star selections to show for his first seven big-league seasons.

He's not the type of player any team would want to lose, and the Nationals predictably want to keep him around. But since his decision is out of their control, they're also making plans on how to proceed without him.

"They do plan to make a strong effort to try to keep superstar outfielder Bryce Harper," Jon Heyman wrote for Fancred Sports. "But just in case they are unable to do so, Nats people are said to be preparing two winter plans: one with Harper...and without him."

Back in March, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand examined the early contenders for signing Harper. While the Nationals were in that discussion, so were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees.

Harper's actual list of possible landing spots could be even wider.

Maybe he picks the Nats. But if he doesn't, they should have extra funds to help address other holes and could employ a formidable outfield in 2019 with some combination of Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Adam Eaton and/or Michael A. Taylor.

Yankees One of Multiple Suitors for Patrick Corbin?

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Timing means as much to free agents as location does to those selling real estate.

Patrick Corbin apparently understands that as well as anyone.

The 29-year-old southpaw positioned himself for a lucrative venture into free agency by making 2018 the best season of his career. His 246 strikeouts (fifth overall) obliterated his previous high of 178. His 3.15 ERA was also a career best, and his 2.47 FIP suggests he pitched even better than that figure shows.

He also reached 200 innings for the second time in his career. Considering he reached 189.2 innings last season, he's made his 2014 Tommy John surgery seem a distant memory.

Based on all of the above, he's not expected to find a shortage of suitors once he hits the open market.

"[He's] considered the most sought-after pitcher on the market this winter," Nick Cafardo wrote for the Boston Globe. "Corbin will have his pick, but it likely won't be in Arizona, which is looking to strip payroll and start rebuilding. Corbin is expected to draw a lot of interest from the Yankees, Dodgers, Giants and Braves. The deal likely could be at least five years in the $20 million-$25 million range."

The Yankees, Giants and Braves all enter the offseason in search of an ace. Luis Severino was a mess in the second half, Madison Bumgarner hasn't made the smoothest return from injury and Atlanta's most promising arms are still coming through the pipeline.

If the Dodgers can keep Clayton Kershaw around—he can opt out of his remaining two years and $70 million—they should return most components of a rotation that ranked second in the majors (and first in the NL) with a 3.19 ERA. But there's no such thing as too much pitching, especially for a club that isn't shy of spending large.

Michael Brantley In Line for Big Pay Day?

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After a brutal bout with the injury bug the previous two seasons, Michael Brantley finally sent a reminder to the baseball world of what he can do when healthy.

Over 143 games—his highest total since 2014—the three-time All-Star tallied 17 homers and 12 stolen bases while batting .309, the fifth-highest average in the American League. He scored 89 runs and drove in another 76. His 3.6 wins above replacement ranked third among position players on the 91-win Cleveland Indians.

Those numbers are sure to get Brantley paid this winter, but maybe not by his incumbent team.

"I've heard whispers of Brantley being in line for a three-year deal in the $45 million range from some team," Terry Pluto wrote for Cleveland.com. "Given Brantley's injury history (major ankle and shoulder surgeries), he should pursue a long-term deal. It's doubtful it will come from the Tribe."

MLB.com's Jim Duquette had Brantley fourth overall and second among outfielders in his 2018-19 free agent rankings. Duquette listed the Indians, Yankees, Giants and Mariners as interested teams, while suggesting Brantley might command similar money to what Carlos Santana found last offseason (three years, $60 million).

Save perhaps for contact, Brantley doesn't do anything at an elite level, but he's above average-to-good in a lot of them. Provided clubs are relatively comfortable with his injury history, he shouldn't have trouble finding a contract offer to his liking—even if he must go outside of Cleveland to do it.

Statistics used courtesy of ESPN.com and Baseball-Reference.com

