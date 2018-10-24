Chelsea Transfer News: Blues 'Intrigued' by Hirving Lozano Amid Inter Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly "intrigued" by PSV winger Hirving Lozano, but the Blues could face competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan for his signature.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), Blues manager Maurizio Sarri has his eye on Lozano as he seeks reinforcements in attack. Sport (h/t Ullal) previously linked the Mexican with Everton, Manchester United and Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has been a smash hit with PSV since moving to the Netherlands in 2017, bagging a remarkable 17 Eredivisie goals in his debut season. He has already added eight to his tally in the 2018-19 campaign.

PSV shared this video of Chucky's 25 Eredivisie goals:

Blessed with tremendous speed and quick feet, he has excellent tools for a modern winger. Lozano is at his best cutting inside, but he's not a one-trick pony, as he does a fine job finding space and running after balls over the top.

He was a standout during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when he scored the goal that took El Tri past defending champions Germany:

Lozano will undoubtedly be a wanted man when he decides it's time to leave the Dutch league, and there's a good chance Chelsea will be among his top suitors. The Blues could use another winger to play on the opposite side of Eden Hazard, and Chucky would provide more of a scoring threat than Willian or Pedro.

While he does his best work on the left wing―similar to Hazard―Lozano has experience on the right. Sarri could also opt to switch his wingers throughout a match to confuse defences, like he did at Napoli.

The links to United and especially Barcelona should worry the Blues, however. The Blaugrana, in particular, have been touted as a good landing spot for Lozano, and in a head-to-head battle with Chelsea, they seem more likely to land their man.

Lozano has given no indication he wants to leave PSV in January, and the Dutch club have reunited him with close friend and fellow Mexico international Erick Gutierrez, going out of their way to make him feel comfortable in Eindhoven.