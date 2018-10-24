AEK Athens Legend Thomas Mavros Immortalised in Graffiti

B/R Football's Fernando Perez went to Athens and discovered it was a Mecca for graffiti.

So we decided to commission a piece dedicated to Thomas Mavros—who is considered the greatest player ever to play for AEK Athens. 

