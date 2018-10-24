Liverpool Donate over 100 Sadio Mane Shirts to Orphanage in Malawi

Children at an orphanage in Malawi were treated to a surprise recently when Liverpool donated over 100 Sadio Mane shirts to charities KitAid and FOMO.

The shirts were previously returned by other fans after Mane changed his shirt number at the beginning of the season.

But that didn't both the orphans, who were visibly excited to get out onto the pitch in their new shirts.


