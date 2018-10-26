Wallabies vs. All Blacks: Bledisloe Cup 2018 Date, Time and Predictions

David Rowland/Associated Press

Australia and New Zealand will meet in the final match of the 2018 Bledisloe Cup on Saturday, renewing their rivalry in Japan.

The Nissan Stadium in Yokohama will play host to this dead rubber as the All Blacks try to sweep the series and continue their dominance over the Wallabies.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 a.m. BST (5 p.m. AEDT) on Saturday, October 27.

The Wallabies have had their moments in this year's Bledisloe Cup, but New Zealand's experience and advantage in talent have carried them to two relatively routine wins in Sydney and Auckland.

The first Test best highlighted the gap between the sides, when the All Blacks went into half-time trailing and ran riot after the break:

The two teams are in the midst of their preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and at this stage defending champions New Zealand already seem almost unstoppable. The All Blacks have lost just one official Test this year, a narrow two-point defeat in Wellington against South Africa. They avenged that loss in another close contest in Pretoria.

With the World Cup taking place in Japan this third Bledisloe Cup match gives the two sides the chance to experience playing conditions and the atmosphere in the country, and flanker Matt Todd gave his thoughts on playing there:

Australia have beaten and lost to both South Africa and Argentina since the second Test against the All Blacks, locking up third place in the Rugby Championship. The Wallabies can play excellent rugby in stretches but consistency is an issue, and a talented New Zealand side will punish every mental lapse.

They lost the dead rubber last year and will be determined not to do so in 2018, but it's hard to see the All Blacks lose in Yokohama.

Prediction: Australia 19-34 New Zealand