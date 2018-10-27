Fantasy Football Week 8 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Before we get to the Week 8 picks, here's a quick glance back at how the Week 7 calls fared.

Grading the test, if you will.

For the record, sleepers count as a "win" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team point-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always-popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.

Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Cleveland Browns (1 carry, -4 yards, 4 catches, 23 yards): With Carlos Hyde gone, it made sense that the Browns would want to involve Johnson more offensively. The problem with that plan was that the Browns very rarely do things that make sense. LOSS

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (399 passing yards, 7 rushing yards, 1 TD): Eli Manning was good! Eli Manning was good! Please head in an orderly fashion to the emergency evacuation tunnels! Eli Manning was good! WIN

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (215 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, 2 TD): It's still too early to make any definitive calls about Mayfield's future in Cleveland. But early returns indicate he may just be the real deal. WIN

Frank Gore, RB, Miami Dolphins (10 carries, 29 yards, 1 catch, 4 yards): If there's a moral to this story, it's that you can add Miami to the pile of run games that can't be trusted unless you're the type who enjoys being disappointed. LOSS

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts (19 carries, 126 yards, 2 catches, 33 yards, 2 TD, 1 2PTC): If Mack can keep scoring at a pace that's anywhere close to last week's explosion, he could be the kind of midseason pickup that wins leagues. WIN

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns (1 catch, 14 yards): Another story with a moral—unless his name rhymes with Parvis Pandry, there isn't a wide receiver on the Browns roster who should be near your starting lineup. LOSS

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears (3 catches, 26 yards): Had you told me before I made this pick that the Bears would score 31 points in Week 7, I'd have liked this call that much more. Sometimes things just don't go the way you planned. LOSS

Willie Snead IV, WR, Baltimore Ravens (3 catches, 23 yards): The combined stat line of all three wide receivers I recommended in Week 7 was seven receptions for 63 yards. I think I'm going to go play in traffic for a while. LOSS

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (4 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD): Njoku's an every-week start at tight end at this point. He's topped four catches and 50 yards three weeks running and has a touchdown catch in each of his last two games. WIN

Indianapolis Colts Defense/Special Teams (303 yards allowed, 5 points allowed, 2 sacks, 2 FR, 3 INT): The Colts may be a bad defensive football team, but the Buffalo Bills are an even worse offensive team. Bless their hearts. WIN

WEEK 7: 5-5 (.500)

SEASON: 29-41 (.414)

A second straight .500 week has me above 40 percent correct for the first time this season.

Now to keep that momentum rolling.