Giants Trade Rumors: NY in 'Rebuild Mode,' Defenders Available at 'Right Price'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

New York Giants defensive back Landon Collins (21) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly in "full rebuild mode" after a 1-6 start, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Raanan added that league sources are under the impression that anyone on New York's defense is available "for the right price."

New York traded cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for a 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick on Tuesday. The Giants then reportedly sent defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions on Wednesday for a fifth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

             

