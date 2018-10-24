Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox World Series Game 2 Odds, Betting Pick

Elsa/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to bounce back and even the World Series at 1-1 in Game 2 on Wednesday when they visit the Boston Red Sox as small road underdogs at sportsbooks. The Dodgers have not lost consecutive games in nearly a month, as they fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in two straight on September 25 and 26.

MLB betting line: The Red Sox opened as -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.4-3.8, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles has been resilient throughout this postseason, always finding a way to rebound from a tough loss by winning the next game on four different occasions. The Dodgers closed as bigger underdogs than they opened at for Game 1 and were doubled up 8-4 even though most of the series opener was much closer than the final score indicates.

Neither their ace Clayton Kershaw nor Boston's Chris Sale pitched particularly well on Tuesday, and now it is up to Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA) to help tie things up. Ryu has shown the ability to dominate at times and will do his best to make it happen.

Why the Red Six can pay on the MLB lines

The Red Sox were outstanding offensively in Game 1 and will lean on David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA) and his pitching next in Game 2. Price came through on the road in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, allowing just three hits to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in six scoreless innings with no walks and nine strikeouts to earn the first postseason victory of his career.

Like Ryu, Price is certainly capable of dominating opponents if he can just forget about past failures in the playoffs. Winning at Houston was a huge first step, and beating L.A. would be bigger.

Smart betting pick

The big question here obviously if you want to back Boston is, can you really trust Price in this key spot? His last start was remarkable, especially since it came away from home. Price was 9-2 at Fenway Park during the regular season with a 2.98 ERA, more than a run lower than on the road.

Meanwhile, Ryu simply cannot be trusted considering how poorly he pitched at Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series, so oddsmakers got it right in making the Red Sox home favorites. The Dodgers have lost five straight games at Fenway, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and they will make it six in a row after falling again in Game 2 on Wednesday.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games when playing Boston.

The total has gone over in six of Los Angeles' last nine games on the road.

The total has gone over in five of Boston's last six games.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.