FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Robert Lewandowski, Riyad Mahrez Featured in TOTW 6

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Robert Lewandowski, Riyad Mahrez Featured in TOTW 6October 24, 2018
There are some exciting cards up for grabs this week for players of FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode, with a 91-rated Robert Lewandowski card headlining Team of the Week 6.
The Pole had a hand in all three of Bayern Munich's goals as they beat Wolfsburg 3-1 on Saturday.
He's joined by Manchester United star Anthony Martial after he netted a brace against Chelsea that same day, while Riyad Mahrez capped a standout performance against Burnley with a goal.
Jordan Pickford adds more Premier league flavour, while Angel Di Maria's two assists in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Amiens earns him a place.
EA announced the team on Wednesday:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
🗣️ It's #TOTW 6 featuring 86 Di María 🇦🇷, 91 Lewandowski 🇵🇱 & 86 Mahrez 🇩🇿 #FUT #FIFA19 https://t.co/Os4qwrSJLa
Lewandowski, Mahrez and Martial Add Firepower to TOTW 6
By his own lofty standards, Lewandowski had been enduring a slightly below-par campaign this season before he stepped up with a fine performance against Wolfsburg.
After two Bundesliga matches without a goal, the striker was back to his clinical self on Saturday as he latched onto a through ball and tucked home between Koen Casteels' legs, before capitalising on a poor headed pass from William to double his tally.
The Pole also slipped through James Rodriguez for Bayern's third to kill hopes of a Wolfsburg comeback after Wout Weghorst pulled one back shortly after Arjen Robben had been sent off for a second yellow card.
With his new 91-rated card, there will be few better choices to deploy up front.
Meanwhile, Mahrez stood out for City as they thrashed Burnley 5-0. The Algerian was involved throughout as he created opportunities for his team-mates, and he also got on the scoresheet himself when he curled into the top corner late on.
WhoScored.com shared his stats from the game:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
With a WhoScored rating of 9.54. @ManCity wideman @Mahrez22 is our Premier League player of the week after his star showing in a 5-0 win over Burnley For more player stats -- https://t.co/6HZQpF1IwL https://t.co/AFfOr8ydOs
He'll boast an 86-rated card, while Martial has been bumped up to 85 for his efforts at Stamford Bridge.
The Frenchman inspired an impressive comeback after Antonio Rudiger's opener, making no mistake with a loose ball from close range before netting a fine curling finish.
Sports writer Sam Pilger praised the 22-year-old, while football analyst Dave O'Brien shared the numbers behind his performance:
Sam Pilger @sampilger
Anthony Martial is a world class talent who since his debut has scored more goals in all competitions than any other #MUFC player. If Mourinho continues to draw the best out of him he could well save his job and the club’s season...
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Anthony Martial's game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 43 touches 3 dribbles 2 shots 2 goals Difference maker. 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/sOxatNmpUa
His 85-rated card includes a pace rating of 90 and 87 dribbling, so he'll make a fine choice for any players looking for an explosive option on the left flank.
FIFA 19's Latest Update Nerfs Bicycle Kicks