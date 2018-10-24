FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Robert Lewandowski, Riyad Mahrez Featured in TOTW 6

JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

There are some exciting cards up for grabs this week for players of FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode, with a 91-rated Robert Lewandowski card headlining Team of the Week 6.

The Pole had a hand in all three of Bayern Munich's goals as they beat Wolfsburg 3-1 on Saturday.

He's joined by Manchester United star Anthony Martial after he netted a brace against Chelsea that same day, while Riyad Mahrez capped a standout performance against Burnley with a goal.

Jordan Pickford adds more Premier league flavour, while Angel Di Maria's two assists in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Amiens earns him a place.

EA announced the team on Wednesday:

Lewandowski, Mahrez and Martial Add Firepower to TOTW 6

By his own lofty standards, Lewandowski had been enduring a slightly below-par campaign this season before he stepped up with a fine performance against Wolfsburg.

After two Bundesliga matches without a goal, the striker was back to his clinical self on Saturday as he latched onto a through ball and tucked home between Koen Casteels' legs, before capitalising on a poor headed pass from William to double his tally.

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The Pole also slipped through James Rodriguez for Bayern's third to kill hopes of a Wolfsburg comeback after Wout Weghorst pulled one back shortly after Arjen Robben had been sent off for a second yellow card.

With his new 91-rated card, there will be few better choices to deploy up front.

Meanwhile, Mahrez stood out for City as they thrashed Burnley 5-0. The Algerian was involved throughout as he created opportunities for his team-mates, and he also got on the scoresheet himself when he curled into the top corner late on.

WhoScored.com shared his stats from the game:

He'll boast an 86-rated card, while Martial has been bumped up to 85 for his efforts at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman inspired an impressive comeback after Antonio Rudiger's opener, making no mistake with a loose ball from close range before netting a fine curling finish.

Sports writer Sam Pilger praised the 22-year-old, while football analyst Dave O'Brien shared the numbers behind his performance:

His 85-rated card includes a pace rating of 90 and 87 dribbling, so he'll make a fine choice for any players looking for an explosive option on the left flank.