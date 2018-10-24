Napoli Owner Open to Edinson Cavani Return If He 'Lowers His Demands'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has left the door open for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to return to the club, but he says Cavani will need to be prepared to take a pay cut.

Cavani spent three seasons with Napoli before joining PSG in 2013, and De Laurentiis is happy to have him back if Cavani wants to leave the French side.

De Laurentiis told Le Parisien (h/t Football Italia):

"There are many things in Paris, but the weather isn't as exceptional as it is in Naples.

"Is that a message for Cavani? It only depends on him. Our doors are always open to him.

"I'm not Qatari, so if he doesn't want to play for PSG anymore and lowers his demands, we'll find an agreement with the French club.

"No one wants to keep a player of his quality when they're unhappy. He's not 24 anymore, but it's almost impossible for him to get hurt. He's elastic, and he can play until he's 38."

