Chelsea Reportedly Set to Give Antonio Rudiger a 'Lucrative' Contract Extension

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to give Antonio Rudiger a "lucrative" contract extension thanks to his impressive start to the season under manager Maurizio Sarri.

According to the MailOnline's Sami Mokbel, the Blues will offer the centre-back a pay rise on his current deal, under which he earns around £100,000 per week.

Rudiger is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2022, but Chelsea want to avoid the problems they've had in securing players such as Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard on new deals by acting early to further tie down the defender.

Courtois was in the final year of his contract when he left for Real Madrid in the summer, while Hazard will have the same amount of time left on his deal come the end of this season.

Rudiger signed for Chelsea last year and was a regular under Antonio Conte. He looks set to play a similarly important role under Sarri, having started all nine of the Blues' Premier League matches this season.

ESPN FC's Mark Worrall is pleased at the prospect of Rudiger being offered fresh terms:

The 25-year-old is an impressive ball-winner in the air and on the ground, making him a robust presence at the back for Chelsea.

What's more, his excellent distribution and mobility has made him a comfortable fit under Sarri.

Sports lawyer and writer Jake Cohen is a big fan of the German:

Given his impressive form and the key role he looks set to play at Stamford Bridge in the coming years, it's understandable Chelsea want to ensure his long-term future remains at the club.

It's also a sign the Blues have learned from their mistakes in their handling of contracts for the likes of Courtois and Hazard, and by acting early with Rudiger they're likely to avoid being put in a difficult position further down the line.