Jose Mourinho Says Manchester United 'Far' Behind Juventus Level After UCL Loss

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his team are lagging behind the best sides in European football following their 1-0 loss to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

A Paulo Dybala goal was the difference on the night between the two sides, although for long spells the visitors were the dominant force at Old Trafford. Afterwards, Mourinho said his team have a gap to make up to the Italian champions.

"Since the draw, we knew we would be fighting with Valencia for the second position," he said, per Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail. "We are far, a bit far, behind Juventus. They are in a different level of quality, stability, experience and know-how."

