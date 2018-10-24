Jose Mourinho Says Manchester United 'Far' Behind Juventus Level After UCL Loss

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho leaves the pitch after the Champions League group H football match between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 23, 2018. - Juventus won the game 1-0. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his team are lagging behind the best sides in European football following their 1-0 loss to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. 

A Paulo Dybala goal was the difference on the night between the two sides, although for long spells the visitors were the dominant force at Old Trafford. Afterwards, Mourinho said his team have a gap to make up to the Italian champions.

"Since the draw, we knew we would be fighting with Valencia for the second position," he said, per Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail. "We are far, a bit far, behind Juventus. They are in a different level of quality, stability, experience and know-how."

       

