B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Montrezl's Cam'ron Questions, Langston's Q4 Customs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 23: The sneakers worn by Langston Galloway #9 of the Detroit Pistons against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 23, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

There were only three NBA games on the Tuesday schedule, but that didn't stop players from showing off their latest shoe choices in another memorable night of kicks across the league.

Players such as Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell brought the fire and dazzled fans with more than just their basketball skills.

           

Langston Galloway Raises Awareness in Unique Way

          

Anthony Davis Goes with Red Kobes Against Clippers

          

Joel Embiid Creates Havoc in Detroit

            

Markelle Fultz Rocks the LeBron Soldier 11

         

Montrezl Harrell Dons Multiple Styles

         

De'Aaron Fox Honors Kobe

           

Andre Drummond Operates in Grey Space

          

Wednesday features 11 games on the schedule, meaning fans will have the opportunity to see hundreds of different shoe choices as players continue to take advantage of rule changes allowing them to display more color and designs on their kicks.

