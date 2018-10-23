B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Montrezl's Cam'ron Questions, Langston's Q4 Customs

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Montrezl's Cam'ron Questions, Langston's Q4 CustomsOctober 24, 2018
There were only three NBA games on the Tuesday schedule, but that didn't stop players from showing off their latest shoe choices in another memorable night of kicks across the league.
Players such as Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell brought the fire and dazzled fans with more than just their basketball skills.
Langston Galloway Raises Awareness in Unique Way
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@LangGalloway10 wearing custom @Q4SPORTS sneakers by @andr3wtl for Breast Cancer Awareness month https://t.co/60jMweg5Ct
Anthony Davis Goes with Red Kobes Against Clippers
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AntDavis23 went with the Nike Kobe A.D. against the Clippers https://t.co/UWDIJEHbwy
Joel Embiid Creates Havoc in Detroit
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JoelEmbiid wearing the Under Armour HOVR Havoc against Detroit https://t.co/FkCFs5X6lZ
Markelle Fultz Rocks the LeBron Soldier 11
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MarkelleF wearing the Nike LeBron Soldier 11 against Detroit https://t.co/4Hv0YjOajI
Montrezl Harrell Dons Multiple Styles
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MONSTATREZZ is now in the Nike Kobe 6 "Prelude" vs. the Pelicans https://t.co/WkDwJjIIa1
De'Aaron Fox Honors Kobe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@swipathefox wearing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "What The" against Denver https://t.co/1Wl6SK3Paw
Andre Drummond Operates in Grey Space
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @AndreDrummond in the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 10 tonight. 📸: Chris Schwegler https://t.co/BUtyav2XiE
Wednesday features 11 games on the schedule, meaning fans will have the opportunity to see hundreds of different shoe choices as players continue to take advantage of rule changes allowing them to display more color and designs on their kicks.
