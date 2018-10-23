Champions League Results 2018: Updated Tables After Tuesday's Group-Stage Scores

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo capped his return to Old Trafford with a 1-0 win for Juventus against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Real Madrid, his former side, got back to winning ways as they saw off Viktoria Plzen 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Roma put three past CSKA Moscow, while Manchester City did the same at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Here are Tuesday's results, followed by the updated standings:

Group E (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Ajax: 3, 2, +4, 7

2. Bayern Munich: 3, 2, +4, 7

3. Benfica: 3, 1, -2, 3

4. AEK Athens: 3, 0, -6, 0

Group F

1. Manchester City: 3, 2, +3, 6

2. Lyon: 3, 1, +1, 5

3. Hoffenheim: 3, 0, -1, 2

4. Shakhtar Donetsk: 3, 0, -3, 2

Group G

3. Real Madrid: 3, 2, +3, 6

2. AS Roma: 3, 2, +5, 6

1. CSKA Moscow: 3, 1, -2, 4

4. Viktoria Plzen: 3, 0, -6, 1

Group H

1. Juventus: 3, 3, +6, 9

2. Manchester United: 3, 1, +2, 4

3. Valencia: 3, 0, -2, 2

4. Young Boys: 3, 0, -6, 1

Juve's win over United came courtesy of an early strike from Paulo Dybala. A Ronaldo cross, helped along by a miscued interception attempt from Chris Smalling, found its way to the Argentinian, who made no mistake from close range.

David De Gea kept the visitors from increasing their tally with several strong saves, including this superb stop to deny Ronaldo:

As football writer Liam Canning noted, despite what appeared to be a close scoreline, the two teams could scarcely have been further apart:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid entered their match against Plzen after losing four of their previous five games in all competitions.

Any nerves were quickly settled by Karim Benzema, however, when he headed home a Lucas Vazquez cross after 11 minutes.

Football writer Matt Spiro is impressed by what he has achieved:

Marcelo doubled Real's tally after the break, and it's just as well he did, as Patrik Hrosovsky pulled a goal back in the 78th minute to set up a tense end to the match.

City were much more dominant in their away clash with Shakhtar as they controlled proceedings throughout and could have scored many more.

David Silva gave the Sky Blues a deserved lead after half an hour when he volleyed into the bottom corner, and Aymeric Laporte headed home a second five minutes later.

Bernardo Silva rounded out the scoring in the second half with a low effort that crashed in off the post.