Champions League Results 2018: Updated Tables After Tuesday's Group-Stage Scores

Champions League Results 2018: Updated Tables After Tuesday's Group-Stage ScoresOctober 23, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo capped his return to Old Trafford with a 1-0 win for Juventus against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Real Madrid, his former side, got back to winning ways as they saw off Viktoria Plzen 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Roma put three past CSKA Moscow, while Manchester City did the same at Shakhtar Donetsk.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Ajax and Bayern Munich.
Here are Tuesday's results, followed by the updated standings:
UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague
Group E (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Ajax: 3, 2, +4, 7
2. Bayern Munich: 3, 2, +4, 7
3. Benfica: 3, 1, -2, 3
4. AEK Athens: 3, 0, -6, 0
Group F
1. Manchester City: 3, 2, +3, 6
2. Lyon: 3, 1, +1, 5
3. Hoffenheim: 3, 0, -1, 2
4. Shakhtar Donetsk: 3, 0, -3, 2
Group G
3. Real Madrid: 3, 2, +3, 6
2. AS Roma: 3, 2, +5, 6
1. CSKA Moscow: 3, 1, -2, 4
4. Viktoria Plzen: 3, 0, -6, 1
Group H
1. Juventus: 3, 3, +6, 9
2. Manchester United: 3, 1, +2, 4
3. Valencia: 3, 0, -2, 2
4. Young Boys: 3, 0, -6, 1
Juve's win over United came courtesy of an early strike from Paulo Dybala. A Ronaldo cross, helped along by a miscued interception attempt from Chris Smalling, found its way to the Argentinian, who made no mistake from close range.
David De Gea kept the visitors from increasing their tally with several strong saves, including this superb stop to deny Ronaldo:
B/R Football @brfootball
A moment to just appreciate @D_DeGea's reflexes
As football writer Liam Canning noted, despite what appeared to be a close scoreline, the two teams could scarcely have been further apart:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
A 1-0 defeat might look respectable, but don't let that deceive you. Man Utd were abysmal tonight and created NOTHING of note. The difference in class between these two clubs is enormous.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid entered their match against Plzen after losing four of their previous five games in all competitions.
Any nerves were quickly settled by Karim Benzema, however, when he headed home a Lucas Vazquez cross after 11 minutes.
Football writer Matt Spiro is impressed by what he has achieved:
Matt Spiro @mattspiro
Karim Benzema has now scored in 14 consecutive Champions League seasons and is 4th in the all-time scoring list behind only Ronaldo, Messi & Raul. He’s won the tournament 4 times and is close to 200 goals for Real Madrid. That’s not bad
Marcelo doubled Real's tally after the break, and it's just as well he did, as Patrik Hrosovsky pulled a goal back in the 78th minute to set up a tense end to the match.
City were much more dominant in their away clash with Shakhtar as they controlled proceedings throughout and could have scored many more.
David Silva gave the Sky Blues a deserved lead after half an hour when he volleyed into the bottom corner, and Aymeric Laporte headed home a second five minutes later.
Bernardo Silva rounded out the scoring in the second half with a low effort that crashed in off the post.
Juventus Too Good for Man Utd