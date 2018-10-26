The Most Overhyped Upcoming MLB Free Agents

1 of 7

The Hype

In a thin market for starting pitching, Patrick Corbin picked the perfect time for a breakout season.

The 29-year-old went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts in 200 innings, lowering his walk rate (2.9 to 2.2 walks per nine innings) and raising his strikeout rate (8.4 to 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings) to emerge as one of the top starters in the National League.

An improved slider was a big reason for the left-hander's newfound level of success:

2017: 37.38% Usage, .184 BAA, .135 ISO, 21.75% Whiff

37.38% Usage, .184 BAA, .135 ISO, 21.75% Whiff 2018: 41.51% Usage, .148 BAA, .098 ISO, 30.24% Whiff

He won't turn 30 until July, and after back-to-back seasons of 180-plus innings, any lingering concerns about the health of his elbow have been put to rest.

Why He's Overhyped

Despite his career-best numbers, Corbin actually saw his hard-contact rate spike from 31.6 to 41.7 percent in 2018.

That's a troubling trend for a pitcher who relies more on fooling hitters than pure stuff.

It's always a risky proposition to hand a huge contract to a pitcher who has a limited track record of success and is coming off a career year. That looks to be where things are headed, though.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe recently wrote: "Corbin is expected to draw a lot of interest from the Yankees, Dodgers, Giants and Braves. The deal likely could be at least five years in the $20 million-$25 million range."

A return to his 2017 level (4.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 189.2 IP) would still make him a solid addition to any staff, but not one worth a $100 million-plus payday.