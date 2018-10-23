Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Criticises 'Quiet' Chelsea Supporters

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho says he "never heard Stamford Bridge so quiet in all my time in England" as he did during Manchester United's 2-2 draw away to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho made the statement in his programme notes for United's Group H clash against Serie A giants Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, per MailOnline's James Dutton.

Such comments further enflame tensions between United manager Mourinho and the Chelsea supporters who once adored him. The 55-year-old won three league titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup during two spells with the Blues.

Things have turned sour since Mourinho took the job at United in 2016, though. He was roundly booed during much of Saturday's stalemate, a response he took exception to.

Mourinho's anger translated into a not-so subtle reminder of the success he once brought to the Bridge:

Some were in favour of Mourinho's response, agreeing the Chelsea fans had been wrong not to show appreciation for past achievements:

It's clear there is still a bad feeling after Ross Barkley's 97th-minute equaliser sparked a boisterous celebration from Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni. A heated clash between Mourinho and Ianni ensued.

The latter was charged by the FA, while Mourinho faced a reprimand, per BBC Sport. Those punishments were supported by many:

Whatever the feelings about Saturday, Mourinho's latest words are sure to irk Chelsea supporters further. This isn't the first time he has lamented noise or lack thereof at the Bridge.

Mourinho told TalkSport (h/t Dutton) back in 2014: "At this moment it's difficult for us to play at home though, because playing here is like playing in an empty stadium. The team then starts playing like it's a quiet, soft game at home."

It's obvious there is still ill will between Mourinho and the club with whom he initially rose to fame in England. The Red Devils' chief shouldn't expect a warmer response from Chelsea fans when United host the Blues at Old Trafford on April 27.