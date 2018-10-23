Utah Track Athlete Lauren McCluskey Shot and Killed in Her Car on Campus

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

University of Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey was shot and killed Monday night on campus in Salt Lake City.

According to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, McCluskey was found dead in a parked car, and her suspected killer was later found dead at an off-campus location.

The university identified the suspect as 37-year-old Melvin Rowland. He was a registered sex offender who was convicted of forcible sexual abuse and enticing a minor in 2004.

