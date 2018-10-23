TMZ: LAPD Contacted Kershaw, Puig and More Dodgers About Home Security

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Clayton Kershaw #22 after defeating the Chicago Cubs in Game One of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs with a score of 5 to 2.
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly contacted multiple Los Angeles Dodgers players in an effort to help them protect their homes from burglary during the World Series.

According to TMZ Sports, the LAPD specifically reached out to starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, outfielder Yasiel Puig and third baseman Justin Turner.

Puig's home was burglarized last year during Game 7 of the World Series, and police reportedly believe he was targeted because the suspects knew he wouldn't be home at the time.

Several athletes and celebrities in the L.A. area have had their homes burglarized in recent months, including Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. Puig's home has been burglarized four times as well.

Per TMZ Sports, the LAPD believes the burglaries are linked, and although arrests have been made, police are concerned that members of the burglary ring or copycat burglars may strike during the World Series.

The police reportedly checked in with Dodgers players to make sure their home security systems are in working order. They also plan to have added police surveillance in the area while World Series games are being played.

Game 1 of the World Series will take place Tuesday night with the Boston Red Sox hosting the Dodgers at Fenway Park.

