World Series 2018: Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 2 TV Schedule and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox have been piling up runs all season, and Game 1 of the World Series was no different.

In a matchup that was hailed as one of the best starting pitching matchups in recent World Series history, both Clayton Kershaw (4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER) and Chris Sale (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER) were chased early, and the Red Sox ended up winning 8-4.

Andrew Benintendi went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, J.D. Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Eduardo Nunez launched a three-run pinch-hit home run the bottom of the seventh to put things out of reach.

Who will be the hero in Game 2 of the Fall Classic?

Ahead is a quick preview of Wednesday night's action, complete with TV and live-stream information.

Game 2 Info

When: Wednesday, 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 2 Preview

After arguably the two best lefty starters in baseball did battle in Game 1, two more southpaws will take the mound in Game 2.

David Price gets the ball for the Red Sox on the heels of the best playoff start of his career in Game 5 of the ALCS. After two rocky starts to begin these playoffs, he held a potent Houston Astros lineup to just three hits over six scoreless innings, striking out nine along the way.

Here's a look at how the Dodgers' hitter have fared against Price in their careers:

Manny Machado: 12-for-41, 2B, 5 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

12-for-41, 2B, 5 HR, 2 BB, 8 K Brian Dozier: 9-for-39, 4 2B, 2 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

9-for-39, 4 2B, 2 HR, 2 BB, 7 K Chris Taylor: 0-for-4, 2 BB, 2 K

0-for-4, 2 BB, 2 K David Freese: 1-for-3, BB, K

1-for-3, BB, K Yasiel Puig: 1-for-3

1-for-3 Justin Turner: 1-for-3, HR,

1-for-3, HR, Kike Hernandez: 0-for-2, BB, K

0-for-2, BB, K Yasmani Grandal: 1-for-1, 2 BB

The last time Price faced the Dodgers was on Aug. 7, 2016. He allowed six hits, five walks and three earned runs in five innings, with a solo shot from Turner among the damage.

For the Dodgers, it will be upcoming free agent Hyun-Jin Ryu toeing the rubber.

The 31-year-old threw a gem in the NLDS with seven scoreless innings, but he was knocked around in his two NLCS starts, allowing 13 hits and seven earned runs in 7.1 combined innings.

Here's a look at how the Boston hitters have fared against Ryu in their careers:

J.D. Martinez: 2-for-7, 2B, BB, K

2-for-7, 2B, BB, K Ian Kinsler: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB

2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB Eduardo Nunez: 0-for-3

0-for-3 Steve Pearce: 1-for-3

Ryu has never pitched at Fenway Park, but his home ERA (1.15) was significantly lower than his road ERA (3.58), so that will be worth monitoring.

The Dodgers are looking to even the series before things shift to Dodger Stadium for Games 3-5, while the Red Sox could take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Red Sox 4

