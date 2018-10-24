Europa League 2018: Matchday 3 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Arsenal will be looking to make it 11 wins in a row in all competitions on Thursday, when they face Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners have been in excellent form of late, and after two wins already in this competition, they stand on the brink of what should be their most challenging game in Group E at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Elsewhere, other standout ties see AC Milan host Real Betis, Lazio travel to Marseille, and Chelsea face BATE Borisov.

Europa League Fixtures (Prediction)

Group A (5:55 p.m. BST): Zurich vs. Bayer Leverkusen (1-2), AEK Larnaca vs. Ludogorets (1-1)

Group B (5:55 p.m. BST): Salzburg vs. Rosenborg (2-1), RB Leipzig vs. Celtic (3-0)**

Group C (5:55 p.m. BST): Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Bordeaux (2-0), Copenhagen vs. Slavia Prague (1-1)

Group D (5:55 p.m. BST): Anderlecht vs. Fenerbahce (2-2), Spartak Trnava vs. Dinamo Zagreb (1-2)

Group E (5:55 p.m. BST): Qarabag vs. Vorskla (1-0), Sporting CP vs. Arsenal (1-3)*

Group F (5:55 p.m. BST): AC Milan vs. Real Betis (2-1)***, Dudelange vs. Olympiakos (0-1)

Group G (8 p.m.): Rangers vs. Spartak Moscow (1-1)**, Villarreal vs. Rapid Vienna (2-0)

Group H (8 p.m.): Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Apollon (1-0), Marseille vs. Lazio (2-1)***

Group I (8 p.m.): Sarpsborg vs. Malmo (1-1), Besiktas vs. Genk (2-0)

Group J (8 p.m.): Standard Liege vs. Krasnodar (2-1), Sevilla vs. Akhisar (3-0)

Group K (8 p.m.): Jablonec vs. Astana (0-0), Rennes vs. Dynamo Kiev (1-1)

Group L (8 p.m.): Chelsea vs. BATE (2-0), PAOK vs. Vidi (2-0)

*Live on BT Sport 2

**Live on BT Sport 3

***Live on BT Sport ESPN

Other matches are available via the BT Sport App and BT Sport Extra (UK)

In the United States, B/R Live, fuboTV and Univision Deportes all offer coverage.

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal

Home (5-2), Draw (33-13), Away (5-4)

Arsenal continued their exceptional start to the season on Monday night against Leicester City in the Premier League, stringing together their 10th win in succession. It's the first time since 2007 that they have enjoyed such a prosperous sequence.

Attentions will turn to Europe on Thursday, and after starting on the bench in the Gunners' last two games, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be unleashed from the start here.

Since signing from Borussia Dortmund in January, the Gabon international has been in blistering form:

With two wins from two already in the Europa League, there's no major pressure on the Gunners to get a win here, although manager Unai Emery will want to secure qualification quickly and keep their run of form going.

Sporting are in a similar position after wins over Vorskla and FK Qarabag, meaning they can take control of the group if they halt the north London juggernaut. However, they have been a little open at the back this term, and Arsenal have the ability to capitalise.

AC Milan vs. Real Betis

Home (21-20), Draw (13-5), Away (41-13)

Having lost to rivals Inter Milan in stoppage time on Sunday, this match gives AC Milan the chance to bounce back against a strong opponent.

The San Siro giants have performed well in spells this season, but they have not shown the attacking invention or defensive cohesion needed to be a threat against the best sides in Italy.

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso commented on the team's lack of consistency in 2018-19:

In Betis, who have won three, drawn three and lost three in La Liga, they are coming up against a team that are just as unpredictable.

The Andalusian outfit lost to Real Valladolid on Sunday and have struggled to recapture the attacking swagger they were renowned for last term:

Playing away from home may suit Betis, as they will have more space to work with on the break. However, of these two sides who appear to be in transition, it's Milan that have looked more like the finished article in recent outings.

Odds for Matchday 3 are available in full courtesy of OddsChecker.